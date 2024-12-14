Belfast Giants have all to play for in Sunday’s clash with Steelers, says Keefe

With little separating the Belfast Giants and the Sheffield Steelers in the league, tomorrow’s first visit of the defending EIHL champions to the SSE this season will be a game of high stakes and high rewards.

Looking back at Wednesday win against the Star head coach Adam Keefe said: “It was a very good performance from the whole team to get that win against Dundee.

“I think with the four goals that we took in the first 10 minutes of the game, we probably had that game one, certainly we had given ourselves the chance to win. It was important to have such a big start like that against Dundee.”

He added: “Right from the start we came at them fast and hard. We were well aware that Dundee are a little short-benched right now and they had also had a long travel day too.

“So we want to get started in that game right away, we did that and we overwhelmed them right from the start, and that obviously paid of for us the rest of the game.

“The second period saw a bit of a push back from Dundee and the kept our chances of scoring low. But we were pretty solid in that period and didn't allow them to get back into the game.

“Then ultimately, our hard work was repaid in the third period when we extended our lead and closed down the game and any of their chances of a comeback. It was a great performance from start to finish from the whole group.”

The Giants went into the mid-week game on the back of a positive four point road-trip the previous weekend.

Keefe said: “They have a really good team in Cardiff and they have got themselves into a very good position in the league. It went back and forth the majority of the game, I thought that we were pretty solid throughout the game.

“And while I didn't love our third period that much but ultimately the boys got the job done in overtime.

“That was a big second point for us, so we are certainly feeling good about ourselves right now.”

He added: “That is now all in the past and we need to turn our attention to the game against Sheffield on Sunday.

“We need to focus on our practice and preparation for Sheffield's visit to Belfast.

“They are the team to beat right now, but we are also tied with them in the standings and we recognise the magnitude of the situation of the game.

“We want to take care of ourselves and our game. We don't want worry about them and make sure we put in a good performance.”

Keefe says that he his pleased to see his squad more or less return to a full compliment of players after a early season hit by injuries.

He explained: “I think its a good problem to have. At the minute we do have extra players which does pose a problem and some games I am going to have to make a healthy scratch.

“That being said it is a good problem to have, it encourages a good healthy competition among the players for spots.

“It holds everyone accountable and forces everyone to play that little bit harder to keep their spots, but depth is very important in this league.

“It can be a long year and everyone has to play their part, we need to use the bench that we now have to our advantage.”