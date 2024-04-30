Belfast Giants: It has been confirmed that Adam Keefe will be returning for eighth season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over the past 13 years, as a player between 2011 and 2017, and head coach between 2017 and 2024, Adam Keefe has played a key role in the Giants’ success, both on and off the ice.

Since swapping his stick for a suit, Keefe has led the Giants to eight pieces of silverware – four Challenge Cups, three Elite League titles, and one Elite League Playoff title – in the space of seven seasons as Head Coach.

Steve Thornton, group head of commercial and hockey at The Odyssey Trust, said: “We’re excited that Adam will be returning as Head Coach for the 2024/25 season.

Belfast Giants' coach Adam Keefe

“There’s no question that Adam optimises what it means to be a Giant, and his impact on the organisation has been substantial, both on and off the ice.

“Adam’s passion and determination are off the charts, and I’m confident we will be competing for trophies with him leading the charge.”

During his time as a player, Adam Keefe won his first Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) title in his debut season for the Giants in 2011/12, before going on to be crowned EIHL Erhardt Conference champion in 2012/13, and again, Elite League champion in 2013/14.

Commenting on re-signing as head coach for the 2024/25 season, Adam Keefe said: “I’m very happy to be returning for another season with the Belfast Giants. Although the 2023/24 campaign has only just ended, we’re already working hard behind the scenes to build a team that will challenge for all three trophies and bring success back to Belfast in the 2024/25 season.”