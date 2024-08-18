Belfast Giants kickstart their 25th season with launch of jersey collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have officially kickstarting a season-long celebration of 25 years of ice hockey in Belfast by unveiling a brand new collection of core jerseys that will be worn throughout the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Entering the club’s silver anniversary season, this jersey launch marks only the beginning of a series of special activations and events designed to honour the organisation’s quarter-century legacy and the lasting impact the team has had on communities across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Designed for home, away, and Challenge Cup games, the new collection features design elements that pay homage to the club’s history.

The jerseys tell a story of their own, with the colour teal nodding to the team’s heritage and thoughtfully reimagined for the core home edition and sporting a slightly updated hue, connecting past and present.

Stena Line Belfast Giants’ players, Mark Cooper and Ciaran Long in the club’s 2024/25 away and home and jerseys. Picture: Presseye

Fittingly, as an existing brand colour in the Giants’ secondary palette, silver detailing sits on the collars and arms of all three jerseys, signifying the colour of the 25-year milestone.

A further acknowledgement of the silver season comes with the introduction of the club’s special edition 25th anniversary logomark, which has been embroidered onto the front upper chest of all three jerseys, underscoring a giant milestone year and cementing the legacy of the only professional ice hockey team on the island of Ireland.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Stena Line Belfast Giants, said: “As we enter our 25th season, it’s an exciting time for the Belfast Giants. The jerseys our players and fans will wear aren’t just new designs; they proudly nod to our history and heritage and the journey we’ve been on. That’s special.

“They said it wouldn’t last, yet here we are 25 seasons later. This year is about celebrating everything we’ve accomplished and the legacy we’ve built, and the jerseys are just the beginning of those celebrations.

The 2024/25 Stena Line Belfast Giants’ home jersey, featuring the club’s celebratory 25th season anniversary logo, worn by forward JJ Piccinich at an exclusive season ticket holder event at The SSE Arena, Belfast

“There are a lot of exciting events and activities planned, and we can’t wait to share this landmark year with everyone who has been part of the Giants’ story so far.”

At an exclusive launch event at The SSE Arena on Saturday 17 August, Belfast Giants season ticket holders enjoyed a first look at the new jerseys and had the chance to purchase the collection.

During the event, fans watched as individual introductions to the players took place, followed by on-ice skill games and activations. In a high-energy showdown, the 2024/25 roster went head-to-head just one week before their return to home ice and set the stage for a season of celebrations.

The landmark season will be underpinned by a series of exciting anniversary celebrations and events.

The 2024/25 Stena Line Belfast Giants’ away jersey, featuring the club’s celebratory 25th season anniversary logo, worn by netminder, Tom McCollum at an exclusive season ticket holder event at The SSE Arena, Belfast

First, fans can look forward to watching the Giants in home pre-season action against the Cardiff Devils on Saturday 24 August, before Carleton University and the University of Alberta arrive at The SSE Arena, Belfast for a trio of fixtures the following weekend. Tickets are on sale here.

The 2024/25 Belfast Giants home, away, and Challenge Cup jerseys are on sale now. For more information or to purchase, click here.