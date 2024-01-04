Belfast Giants looking for consistency as Will Cullen is added to squad

With the new year the Belfast Giants will be looking to put the recent drop in form behind them this weekend when they play the Fife Flyers and the Cardiff Devils.

The EIHL continues to be tight point wise, with the Devils’ defeat earlier this week to the Sheffield Steelers both the Giants and the Devils are on level games with just one separating the two sides, if the Giants win both games this weekend it has the potential to put them into second place ahead of the Welsh side.

Unfortunately, for both Belfast and Cardiff, the Sheffield Steelers have opened up a significant lead at the top of the league, a lead which neither side will want to get any bigger.

Giants’ forward Bobby MacIntyre says that the squad are looking forward to getting a chance to re-set for the new year.

Belfast Giants’ Will Cullen celebrates after Tyler Soy tips his shot into the Coventry Blaze net during Saturday’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

MacIntyre, who recently joined the Giants, has made a decent start to his Giants’ career and he is eager built on what he has done thus far.

Looking forward to the new year, MacIntyre said: “We are in a new year and there are going to be new opportunities for the Giants.

“The squad are excited for what 2024 has ahead for us, it will be another challenging year and we are going to be ready for it.

“What’s most important for us all is that we get on a run. If we can get some wins that will help with building our confidence going forward.”

Belfast Giants’ Bobby MacIntyre celebrates scoring against the Manchester Storm during Friday night’s EIHL game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

MacIntyre believes that the Giants are best now dwelling on the recent poor form in the league and cup.

He said: “We can’t do anything about the games that have been played. They are gone. It’s about moving forward and getting better each game that we play. Getting on a run would be just we need here at the start of the new year.”

MacIntyre agrees that there are still plenty of games yet to be played in the campaign.

He said: “There are lots of game yet to come, they will be opportunities for us to take wins and more points.”

Meanwhile, after the social media news that forward Johnny Curran had left the Giants early on Thursday morning, it was confirmed later that afternoon that Belfast had re-signed defenceman Will Cullen for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Commenting on his return Will Cullen said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to Belfast. After the success we had last season, when this opportunity came along, it was tough to turn down. I have a lot of great memories from my time in Belfast, and I’m looking forward to being a Giant again. I’m excited to get to work.”

Giants head coach Adam Keefe said that the return of Cullen to Northern Ireland is a boost that the squad needs.

He said: “When the opportunity arose to bring Cully back into the fold, it was a no brainer for me. He understands what it takes to win and to be a Giant.

“Will played a huge part in last season’s successes, and I know that he’ll give everyone a real boost.”

Icing 73 times for the Giants in the 2022/23 season, 27-year-old Cullen contributed 44 total points during the club’s historic treble-winning campaign, before joining Slovenian side HK Olimpija Ljubljana ahead of the 2023/24 season. Following his first stint in Europe, Cullen went on to represent Toledo Walleye in his native United States, notching 15 total points in 28 games.

Before joining the Giants for the first time, Cullen played four seasons of NCAA hockey with Bowling Green State University and Miami University, before spells with Bridgeport Islanders, Worcester Raiders, and Idaho Steelheads.