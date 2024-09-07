Before he made the decision to switch from the Aalborg Pirates in Denmark to join the Belfast Giants forward Pierre-Olivier Morin had done some homework.

From Trois-Rivières in Québec, Morin arrives from the Pirates in the Metal Ligaen, having recorded over 180 total points in more than 250 appearances in all competitions across five seasons with the Danish side.

He explained: “I heard a little bit about the Giants before I made the decision to come here this season.

“Of course, I have been playing in other European leagues for a couple years now, in Denmark and France, so I always tend to follow a bit the other leagues also around Europe.”

Belfast Giants' Pierre-Olivier Morin with Carleton Ravens' Tye Austin during Friday night's pre-season exhibition game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

He added: “Since I’m French Canadian I was aware that there has been other French Canadian players playing here in Belfast. I am actually a very good friend with Francis Beauvillier, who played here a couple years.

“And I also played in Denmark for one year with Charlie Curti, who was of course with the Giants last season.

“So I had some feedback from some people been here too, but I had, I had heard good things about about the organisation and about the city so it was an easy decision to come here.”

He says that he has been settling well into life here in Belfast, he said: “I've been settling very well so far. Everything has been pretty easy so far.

“Everybody has been really nice with me around the town, the players also, so, it's been quite easy to adapt to life here.

“Of course, we have had some busy weeks here to start the training camp, what with training and team building activities, so I’m starting to discover a bit more about this city, but I guess I still have a lot more to discover.”

Morin says he has been pleased with how his pre-season has gone.

“It was nice to get a couple games here at the SCC Arena in front of the fans,” he remarked.

“It gave me a quick glance at what it will look like in the season when we are playing competitive games.

“We played Cardiff once and then GB, so, it gave me a little idea of the type of hockey is played here in the UK.

“Then last weekend we played, the two Canadian universities, they were hard on us. They wanted to show what they are made of as some of those guys will probably want come to Europe play after they finish college.

“It was maybe a little different style than what it will be like in the season itself, but I am really looking forward to this weekend's games.”

With a hat-trick last weekend against the Canadian colleges, they have helped settle the new season nerves.

He said: “We have had a couple of months off over the summer, so you're a little rusty when you get to training camp.

“When you play those first couple of games you play them differently to how you will play during the season. I was lucky that I got a couple of bounces that went my way, when they come my way I want to get those goals.

“It always helps with building your confidence for the new season, but in the end it really doesn’t count, what count is what you do during the games in the season.

“But there is no doubt it helps you get get out of summer hockey I guess.”