Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Giants scored two in the opening period to put themselves in a good position. Kohei Sato's hard work paid off with a shot high over Taz Burman with 9.13 played to open the scoring, while David Goodwin make it two with 4.58 left in the period.

With just over 10 minutes to play, Daniel Tedesco's shot was deflected past Burman by Goodwin to put the Giants a clear three in front entering the final stages of the game. With Burman pulled, Bradley Lalonde's shot beat Jackson Whistle five-hole to ruin the home goalie's shutout with 1.13 to go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They went on to secure a four-point weekend with their second 3-1 victory over Guildford Flames in successive nights.

Belfast Giants’ Oliver Cooper with Guildford Flames’ Steven McParland during Saturday night’s EIHL game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

As he had done on Friday night, Sato opened the scoring for the Giants, this time one-timing Ciaran Long's pass past Eamon McAdam with10.40 played.

The Flames were able to answer back quickly – Pete Crinella shooting high past Jackson Whistle in the circle to tie things just 31 seconds later.

Tedesco put the Giants back ahead 5.27 into the middle period which also saw both teams take several penalties with a large portion of the final six minutes played.