Belfast Giants put out the Flames to book their playoff spot
The Giants scored two in the opening period to put themselves in a good position. Kohei Sato's hard work paid off with a shot high over Taz Burman with 9.13 played to open the scoring, while David Goodwin make it two with 4.58 left in the period.
With just over 10 minutes to play, Daniel Tedesco's shot was deflected past Burman by Goodwin to put the Giants a clear three in front entering the final stages of the game. With Burman pulled, Bradley Lalonde's shot beat Jackson Whistle five-hole to ruin the home goalie's shutout with 1.13 to go.
They went on to secure a four-point weekend with their second 3-1 victory over Guildford Flames in successive nights.
As he had done on Friday night, Sato opened the scoring for the Giants, this time one-timing Ciaran Long's pass past Eamon McAdam with10.40 played.
The Flames were able to answer back quickly – Pete Crinella shooting high past Jackson Whistle in the circle to tie things just 31 seconds later.
Tedesco put the Giants back ahead 5.27 into the middle period which also saw both teams take several penalties with a large portion of the final six minutes played.
On the 48-minute mark, with eyes distracted on a big hit by Kyle Locke in the crease, Will Cullen beat McAdam from a bad angle to put the Giants up by two.