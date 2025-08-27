Belfast Giants ready for CHL challenges ahead says captain David Goodwin

Belfast Giants captain David Goodwin is confident that they are ready for the European challenges they will face as the Champion Hockey League (CHL) kicks off on Thursday when they play Finnish Liiga champions Kalpa Kuopio.

Last weekend’s double-header of pre-season game against Stavanger Oilers at the SSE Arena, which was split with a win apiece for both teams, was a the perfect preparation for this the CHL games, which sees that Giants in action against Finnish, Swiss and Swedish opponents.

Reflecting on last weekend’s games against Stavanger, Goodwin said: “Stavanger are a great team, they have a good history and are highly regarded in Europe.

“In the Friday game they took the game to us and dominated, we were still a little in summer mode to be honest.

Belfast Giants’ captain David Goodwin Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“But as that game went on we got better and we built up some confidence.

“We took that confidence in Saturday game, honestly I thought in the Saturday game we dominated them and were rewarded with a good win.”

Pre-season games can always be difficult to judge but they are always opportunity for a newly constructed team to get on the ice and see how each other play, explained Goodwin.

He said: “It was all about getting to play together, to get any summer rust of the skates. It was nice that we won against Stavanger, but what was most important was that we are starting to gel as a team.

“While it is still very early, it is good to see that progress being made. We are all starting to feel more confident playing with each other.

“Ultimately, it was a great opportunity to prepare for the games against the Finnish teams this week.”

He added: “The Saturday game was definitely indicative of how the team is gelling. Being able to take the game to Stavanger and win that game will give us that confidence for the CHL games.

“I think the Giants represented the EIHL well last weekend against Stavanger and I expect that we will continue when we play the games in CHL competition.”

Goodwin says he is looking forward to the upcoming CHL games, with both Finnish Liiga champions Kalpa Kuopio and third placed Ilves Tampere visiting Belfast this week.

He said: “I know a good bit about both sides having played in that league for two years earlier in my career before I moved to Belfast.

“They are both going to be very hard working teams, that is very much the ethos across the Finnish Liiga. They will also have plenty of good skill that we will need to contend with too.

“To be honest, I don't think it will be too far from what we experienced with Stavanger. They will finish their hits, skate well and their fitness level should also be very good too.

“I expect both those games to be tough. The Giants are going to be equal to the task, remember we are also the champions of the UK league.

“We have shown we can play with a top team in the Norwegian Eliteserien. The EIHL has come along way, look at what Sheffield achieved last season, we feel that we can repeat that success in the CHL.”

Goodwin says he’s both proud and honoured to have been named as the Giants’ captain for the upcoming season.

He said: “I am honoured that Keefer chose me to be captain again. I am also honoured that I have the confidence of Keefer, Steve, the whole organisation and my teammates too.

“I am looking forward to playing my part to bring more trophies and success back to Belfast.”

Goodwin believes his familiarity with EIHL will help his teammates who are new to the city settle in.

He explained: “I think that having the experience of the EIHL will be huge with my familiarity with the league and the different teams.

“I also want the new guys who have joined the team this season to feel as comfortable as possible as quickly as possible.

“Ultimately, when you achieve that, then we will start playing our best hockey.”

He added: “Keefer and Steve have done a great job in recruitment during the closed season. They have brought together a bunch of very talented players.

“I am looking forward, as we get a little further down the road, to get a better understanding of the different roles everyone is going slot into.”

Reflecting on two players who are missing from the roster this season, namely Mark Cooper and Jeff Baum, Goodwin said: “Those are two of me best buddies over the last number of season, I really enjoyed getting to play alongside them.

“I am really sad to see them move on. But I am sure that they will also look back to with fondness on all the great memories that they made Giants too.”