Belfast Giants ready for double-header clash with Steelers says Tedesco

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tedesco is confident the Giants can prove a point against the Steelers.

He said: “We haven’t played the Steelers in a while and they last time we did they had our number and got the win. In the last game they beat us by a few goals and that’s something that we will be eager not to see a repeat off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It will be nice to see where stand them now, they haven’t lost that many games this season and that’s why they have dominated in the league.

Belfast Giants’ Daniel Tedesco celebrates scoring against HC Bolzano during a CHL game at The SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“But I feel that the way that we are playing right now, and with the number of bodies that we have now back from injury.

“I am confident that we will be able to give them a good game and at least challenge for the points that will be up for grabs.”

He added: “We have our swagger back and hopefully we will be able to show them that we are still the Belfast Giants and shouldn’t be underestimated.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tedesco is expecting an exciting conclusion to the season and playoff campaign ahead for the Giants.

Belfast Giants Daniel Tedesco in action against the Guildford Flames earlier in the season. Picture: John Uwins

He explained: “I think that is why this league is so much fun to play in and to watch too. Every game means something for any team. In other leagues teams might coast to get to the playoffs and try and win it there.

“In the EIHL you can’t do that, you have the league, the Challenge Cup and the playoffs, they are all of equal importance.

“There is never a game that doesn’t mean anything, they all mean something and they all have points.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tedesco says he’s been pleased with the improved form that the Giants have shown over the last number of games.

“Confidence is a huge aspect of any sport. Anytime you go into a game thinking that you are going to win the chances are you will win,” he explained.

“There has been times during the season that it did feel like we were missing that confidence. But equally, there have been stretches that we have played were that confidence and you can tell the difference easily.

“It’s about maintain that confidence going into the playoffs. You can’t just play one night and fall of the next night, you need to have that consistency.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It’s been nice lately scoring more goals and get those wins. That will help add the swagger back to the team.”

Tedesco attributes a lot of his improved form to his linemates, namely David Goodwin, Ben Lake and defencemen Josh Roach and Jeff Baum.

He said: “David Goodwin is a pure play maker and that’s what we needed on the squad. He is the kind of guy who makes everyone around him look better because he is able to find those plays that a lot of others guys can’t find.

“And then Ben Lake, he is just an animal on the ice. He goes into every battle looking to win. He will win the majority of those battles too. He is a hardnosed player and has plenty of skill too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“All our styles are slightly different but they compliment each other too. I think it’s been a great line to play on and I have had success with them.

“I know that there will be some guys coming back into the squad soon, so I am not sure what Keefer’s plans are, but I would hope that he might keep the line together.”