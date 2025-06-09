Belfast Giants roar for Adam Keefe at memorable testimonial at the SSE Arena

The SSE Arena, Belfast, yesterday evening was the scene of a powerful and emotional celebration as the Belfast Giants paid tribute to Adam Keefe with a testimonial game honouring his exceptional contributions to the organisation, ice hockey in Northern Ireland, and the local community.

The special event formed part of The Odyssey Trust’s 25th anniversary celebrations, which have included the unveiling of a Belfast Giants puck structure at the home of the Giants, a series of celebratory silver anniversary events, a special fundraising charity ice hockey game – Hospice Hockey – and now Adam Keefe’s testimonial game.

Comprised of The SSE Arena, Stena Line Belfast Giants, W5 Science & Discovery Centre, and W5 LIFE, The Odyssey Trust is the charity that was established to oversee the investment in and management of Northern Ireland’s Millennium project. At the heart of the Belfast Giants stands Adam Keefe, whose influence as a player, captain, and head coach has helped shape the culture and success of the club for more than a decade.

The night was made all the more memorable with the retirement of Keefe’s iconic number 47 jersey, which was raised to the rafters of The SSE Arena in a pre-game ceremony attended by former teammates, club legends, spectators, and Keefe’s family.

Close family and friends of Adam Keefe gather on the ice at The SSE Arena, Belfast with a custom framed Adam Keefe Testimonial jersey. Picture: Press Eye/Darren Kidd

It now stands permanently alongside the names of other Giants greats, including Rob Stewart, Shane Johnson, Colin Shields, and Graeme Walton, all of whom turned out and took part in Keefe’s testimonial.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Tonight has been one of the greatest honours of my life.

“To share the ice again with former teammates and friends and to feel the love from this incredible fanbase was something I’ll never forget. Seeing my jersey raised to the rafters was special.

“I’ve given so much to this organisation, but I’ve received so much more in return. Belfast is home, and I’m proud to have played a part in building something that we can all be proud of.”

Adam Keefe takes to the ice at the Testimonial Game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: Press Eye/Darren Kidd

Keefe, who joined the Giants as a player in 2011, quickly became the heartbeat of the club, serving as captain from 2012 until his retirement in 2017.

During that time, he built a reputation as being one of the toughest, most dedicated, and most beloved figures in the club’s history.

His leadership, on and off the ice, helped bring silverware and pride to the organisation, endearing him to fans and fellow players alike.

Steve Thornton, sports director at The Odyssey Trust, said: “Adam Keefe’s legacy goes far beyond what can be measured in games, trophies, or seasons.

Adam Keefe with his father Brian and brother Sheldon at the home of the Belfast Giants ahead of his Testimonial Game. Picture: Press Eye/Darren Kidd

“He has been a constant presence in this organisation – a leader who has inspired players, united fans, and represented everything that the Giants stand for.

“To see his jersey officially retired tonight was a fitting tribute to someone who has given his all to this club.

“As we celebrate 25 years of The Odyssey Trust and 25 seasons of the Giants, there is no one more deserving of this moment than Adam.”

Following his retirement from playing, Keefe took over as head coach of the Giants in 2017 – ushering in one of the most successful eras in the club’s history.

Under his guidance, the team has secured five Challenge Cups, four Elite League titles, and one Elite League Playoff title, including the coveted treble during the 2022/23 season, solidifying his legacy as the most successful head coach the Belfast Giants have ever known.

The testimonial served as a celebration of not only Keefe’s personal achievements but of the enduring spirit of the Giants and the community that surrounds the club.

It marked a milestone moment in the history of the club – a perfect reflection of the pride, resilience, and unity that have defined the last 25 seasons.