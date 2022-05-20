Belfast Giants set for CHL draw on 25 May

After completing the line-up of qualified teams for the 2022/23 season, the Champions Hockey League has announced the seeding for the group stage draw which is due to take place on Wednesday, 25 May, at 4pm CEST.

The participating teams have been seeded into Pots 1 to 4 according to the achievements in their national leagues and the respective league’s standing in the CHL league ranking:

Pot 1: Rögle Ängelholm (CHL Champions/Sweden), Färjestad Karlstad (Sweden), EV Zug (Switzerland), Eisbären Berlin (Germany), Tappara Tampere (Finland), Oceláři Třinec (Czech Republic), Red Bull Salzburg (Austria), Luleå Hockey (Sweden).

The Belfast Giants will find out their opponents for the 2022/23 Champions Hockey League on Wednesday 25 May with the draw taking place live from Tampere. Picture: CHL

Pot 2: Fribourg-Gottéron (Switzerland), Red Bull Munich (Germany), Jukurit Mikkeli (Finland), Mountfield HK (Czech Republic), Villach SV (Austria), Skellefteå AIK (Sweden), ZSC Lions Zurich (Switzerland), Grizzlys Wolfsburg (Germany).

Pot 3: Ilves Tampere (Finland), Sparta Prague (Czech Republic), Fehérvár AV19 (Hungary), Frölunda Gothenburg (Sweden), Rapperswil-Jona Lakers (Switzerland), Straubing Tigers (Germany), TPS Turku (Finland), HC Davos (Switzerland).

Pot 4: Belfast Giants (UK), Grenoble (France), Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia), Stavanger Oilers (Norway), GKS Katowice (Poland), Aalborg Pirates (Denmark), Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia), Comarch Cracovia (Poland).