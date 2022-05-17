Belfast Giants shortlisted for prestigious club of the year award

Next month, the Giants will go head-to-head with four other top European clubs for the coveted Club of the Year title at the 2022 Fenix Outdoor & Warrior European Hockey Awards, organised by The Alliance of European Hockey Clubs (EHC).

The Belfast Giants have been nominated in recognition of their “national dominance combined with huge social impact in Belfast”.

Other nominees in the Club of the Year Category include, Oceláři Třinec (Czech Republic), Rögle BK (Sweden), Tappara Tampere (Finland) and EV Zug (Switzerland).

The Belfast Giants with the Elite Ice Hockey League Trophy at the SSE Arena, Belfast

The Alliance of European Hockey Clubs was formally founded in June 2016 at the EHC’s first annual general meeting in Berlin, by some 70 clubs from 13 European countries.

Ice hockey thus became the third major European team sport, after football’s European Club Association (ECA) and Forum Club Handball (FCH), to establish a club alliance with the mandate to look after and promote the interests of the professional hockey clubs and represent them internationally.

The EHC currently has 87 member clubs from 16 European countries.

Steve Thornton, head of hockey for the Belfast Giants said: “As an organisation, we are honoured to be nominated for Club of the Year at the 2022 Fenix Outdoor Euro Hockey Awards.

“To be recognised for our impact, both on and off the ice, alongside these top European clubs is an achievement in itself, and we look forward to the ceremony in Prague in June.”

Alongside club of the year, other award categories include young player of the year, coach of the year, and the Warrior Career Excellence Award.

The Fenix Outdoor European Hockey Awards Ceremony will take place in Prague on 15 June, in conjunction with the EHC annual general meeting.

Fans can now cast their votes for the Giants, in the public voting element of the competition at www.eurohockeyclubs.com.

The Belfast Giants celebrate after clinching the Elite League championship after defeating the Sheffield Steelers in a dramatic shootout in Sheffield on Sunday. Picture: Dean Woolley.