Belfast Giants show great promise against Finnish champions KalPa despite injuries

There is much that the Belfast Giants can take from their opening Champions Hockey League (CHL) game against Finnish champions KalPa Kuoipa.

And while the Giants had to settle for a point after losing in overtime to KalPa, they came close to claiming their first scalp in a very spirited game.

They showed a great deal of promise, not least that they are equal to the task that will be presented to them in the CHL campaign, but also they are not a team who can be bullied of the puck.

Next up in the CHL for the Giants will be Ilves Tampere tomorrow at the SSE and there is no doubt the Giants will be looking to build on their opening European match-up.

Head coach Adam Keefe is focus is on the Giants qualifying for the next round of the CHL.

He said: “Anyone you get to play in the CHL is going to be good. We just need to focus on ourselves and our own game.

“We have to keep in mind that we are ourselves very good and deserve our place in the CHL.

“In the CHL you can't switch off at all. If you want to come out with a win, everyone has to be fully engaged for a full 60 minutes. That is what I have learned from the past.

“Our goal this year is to qualify. We are no longer just to be happy with being a part of the CHL.

“We want to do well in the competition. That ambition starts with a strong campaign in the round robin.

“Our focus will be on securing the home games and then go on the road.”

Looking at the challenge from the Finnish sides Keefe said: “We know the style of hockey that Finnish teams play. They work very hard, they are good defensively.

“I am also familiar with some of their imports too and their quality.

“We are going to have to be at our best against the Finns to keep up with them, that is just the facts.”

The opening CHL game against KalPa came with the backdrop Keefe contending with a number of early season injuries, something, he admits, no one likes to see this early on in a season.

He said: “I was happy with how last weekend's games progressed, but I am unhappy with some of the losses in players.

“That has been very disappointing and certainly not something you want to see happening in pre-season friendly games.

“We are now at a stage were there will be plenty of opportunities for players to step up.”

He added: “We are still very much in the early stages of assessing the injuries. We are trying to determine the extent of the injuries.

“There are no definitive answers on them right now, we are hoping to get some answers soon. But we certainly won't be in full strength for the CHL games.”

Keefe has opted to recall veteran British defenceman Davy Phillips from Hull Seahawks as temporary injury cover.

Keefe said: “David has been an important part of this organisation across a number of seasons, and we know exactly what he brings both on and off the ice.

“His familiarity with the club will allow him to slot straight back in, and we’re confident he will make a positive impact during his time back in Belfast.

“With a couple of injuries in the squad at the moment, his return comes at an important time. We’d also like to thank Hull Seahawks for their support in making this possible.”

Commenting on re-joining the Giants on loan, Phillips said: “It’s always an honour to pull on a Giants jersey, and I’m looking forward to being back in Belfast, even if just for a short stint.

“I’ve got great memories from my time here, and I know the standards and expectations that come with representing this club. I’m excited to join the group and contribute wherever I can.”

Keefe believes that the next while will see a next man up mentality in the games ahead but equally the games will provide players with opportunities to get extra ice time.

He said: “It is going to be next man up mentality in the games ahead for sure. This is going to provide great opportunities for guys who might not me looking at plenty of ice time, they will get that time now.

“As I always say, with a little bit of adversity always comes opportunities.

“Ultimately, we are going to need all round superb team performance if we want to win against the Finnish teams.

“Regardless if we are down a few guys or not, that's going to have to be the way to play these games.”