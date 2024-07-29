Belfast Giants: ‘Skilled and passionate’ Kawaguchi confirmed as latest signing for 2024/25 season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed the signing of 27-year-old forward Jordan Kawaguchi for the 2024/25 season.

From Abbotsford in British Columbia, Canada-born Kawaguchi joins the Giants following two seasons in the ECHL with the Idaho Steelheads, recording an impressive 83 total points in 87 appearances between 2022 and 2024.

Before making the move to the Steelheads, Kawaguchi spent two seasons with the Texas Stars of the AHL, tallying 25 total points across 52 games.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Jordan has some built-in chemistry with ex-University of North Dakota teammates, Gabe Bast and Grant Mismash.

27-year-old forward Jordan Kawaguchi has signed with the Belfast Giants for the 2024/25 season. Picture: University of North Dakota

“He is a very skilled and passionate player who can not only put the puck in the net but also compete on all areas of the ice.

“That sort of combination is what we’re looking for in Belfast and believe that Jordan is the type of player that you win with.”

Kawaguchi’s NCAA career spanned four seasons with the University of North Dakota, seeing him notch 126 total points in 136 games for the Fighting Hawks.

In his penultimate season, Kawaguchi was named as one of the team’s alternate captains, an accolade that he would go on to emulate the following year, as he was named captain for the 2020/21 season.

Commenting on joining the Belfast Giants, Jordan Kawaguchi said: “I am excited to be a Giant and to be coming to Belfast to be a part of the winning culture that the organisation has built. I look forward to meeting my teammates and feel very humbled to have this opportunity.”

Tickets for all Belfast Giants’ 2024/25 home games at The SSE Arena, Belfast are on sale now. The Giants kickstart their pre-season schedule against the Cardiff Devils on Saturday 24 August, before welcoming Canadian sides Carleton University and the University of Alberta the following weekend on Friday 30 August and Sunday 1 September.