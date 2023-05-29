Calgary-born British dual national, Lake first signed for the Belfast Giants at the beginning of the 2018/19 season following two seasons with Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) side Coventry Blaze. Since then, he has completed three seasons with the men in teal, bookending a stint with Manchester Storm in the EIHL series during the 2020/21 season.

Since joining, Lake has been a reliable and well-respected figure in the land of the Giants by fans and teammates alike; he is fondly known for a passionate game paired with a strong work ethic on the ice. Last season, Lake notched 18 goals and 27 assists in 52 EIHL games, good for 45 points - contributing to a memorable season in which the Giants clinched the treble, by lifting three trophies in the same season, for the first time ever in club history.

“It’s great to be able to welcome Ben Lake back to Belfast for his fourth season in teal,” said Belfast Giants head coach, Adam Keefe.

Belfast Giants' Ben Lake who has signed on for another season in Teal. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“A player like Laker is hard to come by – he’s a worker, that’s for sure. He’s proven time and time again that he’s an all-round player who knows when to make offensive moves, and when to drop back to the blue line to contribute defensively. His time with the GB international team has been key to his development over the last number of years, and we’re delighted to have him back with us.”

Following his debut appearance with Great Britain in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships in 2018/19, Lake has since represented the international side across five tournaments in total. Most recently, this summer, the forward played a key role in Team GB’s campaign during the 2023 IIHF Division 1 Group A World Championship, which saw the side take home gold, and secure promotion to the 2024 World Championship next year in the Czech Republic.

Commenting on his return to the Belfast Giants, Ben Lake said: “Returning to the Giants for another season was never in doubt for me, I love it here – from the fans to the coaching team to the guys on the ice, it's just a great place to be and to play hockey.

“Obviously, last season was massive – winning the treble with such a great group of guys was amazing and something I want to experience again. I am ready to come back this season, eager to go and ready to defend our titles that we fought so hard to achieve.”

Belfast Giants Season Tickets for the 2023/24 season are on sale now.

Fixture dates for CHL (Champions Hockey League) and domestic EIHL home games will be announced in the coming weeks.