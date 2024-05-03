Belfast Giants: Stena Line commit to 13th season in partnership with the Giants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with the biggest fleet providing up to 248 weekly sailings, offering the widest choice of routes, including combined passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan, Belfast to Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, Rosslare to Fishguard, and Rosslare to Cherbourg. The company also run a dedicated freight-only route from Belfast to Heysham, in addition to the new Dublin to Liverpool service.

Steve Thornton, group head of commercial and hockey at The Odyssey Trust, said: “We’re incredibly proud to welcome back Stena Line as our title sponsor for the 2024/25 season. For over a decade, Stena Line’s support has been invaluable, and I’m very much looking forward to working alongside the team throughout the upcoming season.”

Stena Line first pledged its support for the Belfast Giants as title sponsor ahead of the 2011/12 season, during which the Giants were crowned Elite Ice Hockey League champions – one of 10 titles accrued throughout the multi-year partnership to date.

Belfast Giants’ head coach Adam Keefe with Stena Line crew. Picture: William Cherry, Press Eye

Orla Noonan, travel commercial manager, Irish Sea at Stena Line, commented: “Stena Line is thrilled to continue its long-running sponsorship with the Belfast Giants, for what will be our thirteenth season working in partnership.

“It’s been a pleasure to work with the Giants for the past 12 years, and it has been a joy to watch the team become one of the most successful in Northern Europe.

“On behalf of Stena Line, I would like to wish the Belfast Giants the best of luck for the season ahead. I’m sure it will be another memorable one for the Teal Army, and of course, we will be with you every step of the way.”

The relationship between the Belfast Giants and Stena Line extends back to 2008, with the ferry company regularly transporting players, supporters, and visiting teams throughout the UK. For more information about Stena Line, please visit www.stenaline.co.uk. 2024/25 Belfast Giants season tickets are on sale now.