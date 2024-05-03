Belfast Giants: The rumours are actually true, JJ Piccinich is back for the 2024/5 season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the rumours that either former players Scott Conway or JJ Piccinich are set to return to Belfast, at least one of those rumours is true and Piccinich is back for the 2024/5 season. And it is quite a statement signing too.

Prior to initially joining the Giants in the 2021/22 season, the New Jersey native iced for several teams in North America, including Boston University, London Knights, Orlando Solar Bears, Newfoundland Growlers, and Tulsa Oilers, between 2014 and 2020.

Steve Thornton, group head of commercial and hockey at The Odyssey Trust, said: “We’re incredibly pleased to be bringing JJ back for the 2024/25 season.

JJ Piccinich is to rejoin the Belfast Giants for the 2024/5 season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“JJ was such an important player for us during the 2021/22 season, and his calibre really does speak for itself.

“Not only has JJ been a success in the EIHL but he’s proven to be an influential player across a number of different leagues throughout his career, and I don’t doubt that he will play an integral role in the club’s ambitions for next season.”

During his first spell in Belfast, Piccinich notched an impressive 97 total points in 65 games. JJ’s contribution on the ice saw him named as the 2021/22 Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) Player of the Year, registering the most assists, goals, and total points throughout the season, helping the Giants to win their sixth EIHL league title and fourth Challenge Cup.

Commenting on rejoining the Belfast Giants, JJ Piccinich said: “I’m so looking forward to playing in front of the Giants fans at The SSE Arena, Belfast again.

“I want to pick up right where I left off with the Giants, which is playing to win every single night, and helping the club achieve more championships and success.”

Having departed the Giants at the conclusion of the 2021/22 season, Piccinich spent the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons with Stjernen in the Norwegian Eliteserien, where he notched 129 total points in just 93 games, guiding the Fredrikstad-based side to the playoffs in both campaigns.