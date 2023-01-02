The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed that former netminder, Tyler Beskorowany has re-signed with the team, and will pull on the #34 teal jersey for the remainder of this season in Belfast.

Fondly known as ‘Besko’ amongst the Teal Army – the 6 foot 4 Canadian will officially exit retirement, to return to the home of the Belfast Giants this January - despite having hung up his skates at the conclusion of the 2021/22 Championship winning season.

Having skated for the Giants for two previous seasons, the former Dallas Stars NHL draft pick quickly became a fan favourite, with his positive attitude and vigorous work ethic between the pipes.

Advertisement

He triumphed in teal, to two title winning seasons with the Giants in 2018/19 and 2021/22. Before announcing his retirement, Besko was aptly named as the Elite Ice Hockey League’s Goaltender of the Year, with most shutouts, most wins, and best goals-against-average (1.71) and was also named as Most Valuable Player at the Giants’ end of season awards in Belfast.

Belfast Giants’ Tyler Beskorowany after Challenge Cup game win against the Dundee Stars at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Advertisement

Speaking of the news, head coach Adam Keefe said: “This is extremely exciting news for us as an organisation, and for our fans too. Tyler’s return to the Giants will impact more than just what happens on the ice – his presence within the locker room, the community, and among the Teal Army as ‘Besko’ will be amazing to have here again. I know he’ll arrive in Belfast, ready to put in the work and pick up where he left off last season.”

Tyler Beskorowany said: “I’ve had some time to recharge the batteries, reflect, and spend time with my wife, Sarah and my son, Austen back home in Canada. I have stayed connected with Steve and Adam since I left, and when the opportunity arose for me to return to my second home, Belfast – and play again, I couldn’t turn it down.

Advertisement

“I’m looking forward to getting back between the pipes and getting to work, catching up with my teammates from last season, meeting the new guys, and playing in front of the Teal Army once again, there’s no better fan base, and no better feeling.”

Follow the Belfast Giants on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter for further updates. This January, Viaplay Elite League action continues, as well as a crucial Challenge Cup Quarter Final home leg on home ice on Wednesday 4 January, tickets £10 plus fees.