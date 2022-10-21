Bast has settled in well to his first season in Belfast, he has been solid in defence and has added several goals as well.

He explained “It has been a good start to the season, both personally and for the team as a whole. We have played a lot of hockey, what with the Champions League, the Challenge Cup and it's great to get started on the EIHL campaign as well.

“We are pretty happy with the start that we have had and we are looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Belfast Giants' Gabe Bast with Fife Flyers' Bari McKenzie during a Challenge Cup game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture by William Cherry/Presseye

He adds: “Belfast has been awesome ever since I arrived in the city. The organisation has also been good and they have looked after me well.

“Belfast is a great city to live. It has definitely lived up to all my expectations, we have a great group of guys, we are all looking forward to playing a lot of hockey here in Belfast.”

Advertisement

Looking back at last week's games against the Coventry Blaze Bast believes that the Giants earned both wins.

He said: “The win at the SSE was probably our best 60 minutes that we have played so far this season. I think the score reflected the effort that the whole team put in for that game.”

He added: “They got a lucky break earlier in the first period when the puck came off the partition. And Jackson truly pulled a rabbit out of his hat to save that one.