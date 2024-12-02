Boston University triumph in the Friendship Four in Belfast

Boston University were crowned winners of the seventh annual Friendship Four tournament at The SSE Arena, Belfast, bringing two action-packed days of National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) ice hockey to a close last weekend.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SSE Arena welcomed upwards of 20,000 spectators across all games as four top North American college teams – the University of Notre Dame, Boston University, Harvard University, and Merrimack College – competed for the Belpot Trophy at the home of the Belfast Giants.

With all games broadcasted live to North America via NESN, Boston University took on Merrimack College in the tournament’s opening game. Despite a spirited comeback, a brace from Tristan Amonte and goals for Aiden Celebrini, Gavin McCarthy, Quinn Hutson, and Shane Lachance guided Boston to a comfortable 6-2 victory over the Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Notre Dame and Harvard took to the ice for the tournament’s second semi-final. Blake Biondi opened the scoring on Friday night, sparking a three-goal first-period lead for Notre Dame. Second-period goals from Harvard’s Joe Miller and Cam Johnson were not enough to erase Notre Dame’s 3-0 deficit, as two further scores from Justin Janicke and Cole Knuble completed a 5-2 win for the men from Indiana.

Boston University Terriers celebrate winning the Belpot Trophy at The SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: Andrew Paton / Press Eye

Merrimack and Harvard had little time to dust themselves off as they went head-to-head in the third-place game play-off game on Saturday afternoon. A close-knit, back-and-forth game saw both sides go into the final period tied at 2-2, however, an early goal from Casey Severo and a classy finish by Cameron Johnson were enough to guide Harvard to a third-place finish.

A hotly contested championship game between Notre Dame and Boston University saw three goals in the opening period, with Kamil Bednarik giving the Terriers the lead, before a quick-fire double from Hunter Strand and Justin Janicke handed Notre Dame a 1-2 lead at the first break. Notre Dame started the second period as they had finished the first as Blake Biondi netted his second of the weekend to give Notre Dame a 1-3 lead going into the final 20 minutes. Despite the scoreline, Boston battled hard and were rewarded for their efforts, with goals from Gavin McCarthy, Ryan Greene, and Shane Lachance overturning the two-goal deficit to seal a dramatic 4-3 win for the Terriers.

Martin McDowell, chair of The Odyssey Trust, said: “Let me start off by congratulating Boston University on etching their place in the history books as winners of the 2024 Friendship Four. This truly unique tournament has once again demonstrated the power of ice hockey to unite communities and celebrate shared values. The Friendship Four not only brings world-class ice hockey to Belfast but also strengthens bonds between our city and academic institutions across the Atlantic. We’re incredibly proud of this event's role in promoting educational opportunities, international collaboration, and cultural exchange. A heartfelt thank you to all the teams, fans, and partners who made this year’s tournament such a tremendous success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by The Odyssey Trust and held in Belfast since 2015, the Friendship Four is the first and only NCAA men’s ice hockey tournament to take place outside of North America. The high-profile, cross-Atlantic tournament is designed to promote education, social welfare, and community interaction, building on the Sister Cities agreement between Belfast and Boston, which was signed a decade ago. The agreement aims to foster stronger economic development, trade and investment, tourism, youth, cultural, faith-based exchanges, and educational linkages between the two cities in the connected health and life sciences, creative industries, tourism, financial services, and knowledge economy sectors.

Robert Fitzpatrick, chief executive officer of The Odyssey Trust, commented: “The Friendship Four continues to be a highlight in Belfast’s sporting calendar, showcasing elite collegiate ice hockey while fostering connections between Northern Ireland and the United States. This year’s tournament has been exceptional, with thrilling games and a fantastic atmosphere that reflects the spirit of friendship and competition. We look forward to building on this success and welcoming everyone back for another unforgettable experience next year.”

Beyond showcasing exceptional on-ice talent, the Friendship Four also provides a unique opportunity for student-athletes to have a global experience in Northern Ireland. During their time in Belfast, the four teams visited several iconic landmarks and locations, including the Game of Thrones Studio, Crumlin Road Gaol, and the Titanic Museum. They also visited local primary schools to meet pupils and take part in Q&A sessions and fun-filled hockey-related games.

Similarly, teams brought a piece of their own culture to Belfast. Boston and Merrimack’s student pep bands made the journey from the East Coast of the United States to Belfast days ahead of the tournament, playing to a packed-out Amphitheatre Wellness Centre in Carrickfergus, before raising the roof across both days of the tournament at The SSE Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friendship Four celebrates its 10th anniversary in November 2025, as the Rochester Institute of Technology, Sacred Heart University, Miami University, and Union College will take part in the tournament for the first time. Further information is expected in the coming months.