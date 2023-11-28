Cameron Pound added to Belfast Giants defensive line for remainder of the season

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed the signing of British defenceman Cameron Pound for the remainder of the 2023/24 season, following a number of injuries within the roster.

The Solihull-born defenceman, aged 24, has spent the last three seasons playing for Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, icing more than 50 times for the Huskies, and helping them to reach the USports playoffs during both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “We’re excited to be bringing Cameron to Belfast. He’s young, passionate, and eager to develop his game with the Giants, and there’s no doubt that he’ll will bring a lot of enthusiasm to the roster. Cameron comes highly recommended, so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do.”

Before making the move to North America, Pound featured as part of Coventry Blaze’s U16’s roster, where he also represented the Midlands in the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) Conference on four occasions.

No stranger to the big stage, Pound has chalked up 20 appearances for Great Britain’s U18 and U20 teams, taking part in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Junior Championship for times.

Commenting on joining the Belfast Giants, Cameron Pound said: “I feel incredibly proud to be joining up with the Giants for the rest of the season.

“When the opportunity arose to come back to the UK and play for the Giants, it was a no brainer for me, and I’m excited to link up with the rest of the roster and play in front of my family again.”