Captain David Goodwin returns to Belfast for 2022/23

Last season, Goodwin was the core of one of the most prolific top lines in Belfast Giants history, running riot across the EIHL alongside JJ Piccinich and Scott Conway.

Captaining the Giants to an historic Premier Sports Elite League and Challenge Cup double, he personally notched up 27 goals and 53 assists, good for 80 total points.

A firm fan favourite making an impact on and off the ice, ‘Goody’ returns for his second season as captain, as the Giants seek to defend their championship titles and gear up for a competitive Champions Hockey League (CHL) campaign in 2022/23.

Belfast Giants' David Goodwin will be returning to Belfast for the 2022/23 seaso. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

Commenting on the news, Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants said: “It’s great to have Goody confirm his return to Belfast next season.

“He played an instrumental role in our double trophy success last season, leading the Giants as captain he showed immense compassion for his teammates, the Giants organisation, and our fans - the Teal Army.

“A key player in our offensive zone, I know Goody will return hungry for another season of success.”

Speaking of his return to Belfast, David Goodwin said: “I’m really excited to be back with the Giants, last year was perfect – we had a tonne of success.

“I’m looking forward to building on that success, winning more games, and bringing trophies home.

“In a lot of ways, Belfast is like a second home to me – I love the community, the culture, and the fans are amazing... I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else.”

The Belfast Giants have also recently announced the re-signing of 2021/22 Giants, Ciaran Long, Ben Lake, and Jeff Baum, as well as the return of head coach Adam Keefe. Further signings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.