The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed that they have sealed a deal to bring 29-year-old forward Daniel Tedesco to Northern Ireland for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Canadian/Italian dual national Tedesco arrives in Belfast following a successful season with Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) side, Guildford Flames – notching up 36 goals and 55 assists in 67 games, good for 91 points in all campaigns. He was also named in the ElHL’s first All-Star team in the end-of-season, league-wide awards.

Throughout the 2022/23 season, the Flames contended end-to-end with the Giants for the top spot in a fierce League title race, concluding with a fiery sell-out showdown at The SSE Arena, Belfast which saw the men in teal crowned EIHL trophy winners on home ice after a 6-1 victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on the signing, Belfast Giants head coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re happy to bring Daniel to Belfast. He’s an offensive threat to his opponents every time he hits the ice, we found that out last season playing against him.

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed that they have sealed a deal to bring 29-year-old forward Daniel Tedesco to Northern Ireland for the upcoming 2023/24 season. Picture: William Cherry, Press Eye

Having that experience from the League title hunt last season for Daniel will make it an easy adjustment to life here as a Belfast Giant.”

Before arriving to the UK to kickstart his EIHL journey with the Flames last season, Tedesco spent two seasons in the Alps HL with Fassa, where he led his side in points for the 2021/22 season.

His prior journey was mainly in the US, featuring stints in the ECHL with sides Wichita Thunder, Idaho Steelheads and Wheeling Nailers, as well as with Pensacola Ice Flyers and Mississippi River Kings in the SPHL. He played NCAA hockey for St Cloud State University, where he lifted two championship trophies during his college hockey campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anticipating his arrival in Belfast for 2023/24, Daniel Tedesco said: “I’m excited to see what this season brings in Belfast. My plan is to work hard on the ice and produce where I can – I am ready to do whatever it takes to win.

“Belfast just seems the place to be – the organisation, the fans, the arena, and the facilities are top-class. I can’t wait to get started, and to hit the ice for the first time in teal, as a Belfast Giant.”

Further signings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks – keep an eye on Belfast Giants’ website and social media channels for the latest news and signing announcements.