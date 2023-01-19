Former Belfast Giants Darik Angeli has signed for the Vienna Capitals in Austria.

Details of Angeli's signing was announced on the Capitals’ website.

Capitals head coach Dave Barr said: “Darik has a lot of energy and is a hard worker, he has offensive skills and is a great player.

“It will be an asset to our attack while bringing a physical component to our game.

Former Belfast Giant Darik Angeli #88 during one of the Champions Hockey League games at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

“He can put his stamp on the game with his height and can also cover the puck well.

“Taking the puck away from a tall player who also knows how to play the game is not an easy task. A player like Darik will be there for us in every situation on the ice.”

Meanwhile commenting on his move to Austria, Angeli told the Capital's website: “ I'm really looking forward to my new role with the Vienna Capitals.

“I've only heard good things about the Capitals organisation in the past. The city of Vienna also speaks for itself, it's a great place to play ice hockey.