David Gilbert in call for winning instinct

Speaking after last Saturday’s overtime victory against the Dundee Stars, Gilbert said: “We played decently. We had a lot of chances to bury that game but we didn’t score so they took us to overtime.

“Dundee stayed in the game throughout the 60 minutes with us, they are hard working team but we didn’t help ourselves tonight.”

The Canadian added: “We have to be better than that, it has been two weekends in a row that we have had to go to overtime to win a game. We need to be better and we have a good team for sure. It got us the win at the end of the day but we need to get better.”

Giants' David Gilbert celebrates scoring against the Dundee Stars during a Challenge Cup game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture by William Cherry/Presseye

Gilbert is confident that the Giants can turn things around.

“It is going to come,” he explained, “The way that we work in the offensive zone is good, we have a lot of talent up front. I am not that worried about that to be honest.

“When we are struggling to score goals in that way need to be better defensively.

“We need to be more careful at the bluelines and not give away to many odd men rushes.

Giants' David Gilbert with Dundee Star' Chris Gerrie during a Challenge Cup game at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture by William Cherry/Presseye

“We didn’t do that in tonight’s game and we were punished.

“I think we just need to be a little more careful and control the game better.

“If we are smarter out there then wins will come our way, I am certain of that.

