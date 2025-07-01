Double trouble as the Belfast Giants bring together Whistle brothers next season

For many Belfast Giant fans it is a combination that they have been both hoping and looking forward to for many seasons.

And now it has been confirmed that MVP netminder Jackson Whistle will be joined in Teal next season by his younger Brandson, who the Giants have pinched from arch rivals the Sheffield Steelers.

Jackson, who has become a staple of the Belfast Giants since first joining the organisation in 2018, is entering his sixth season with the club.

His performance throughout the 2024/25 season earned him well-deserved MVP honours, consistently delivering under pressure and sealing key games.

MVP netminder Jackson Whistle has re-signed for the Belfast Giants. Photo: William Cherry/Presseye

Across all competitions last season, Jackson's quick reflexes, strong positioning, and stalwart composure saw him post a 92.81% save percentage.

Anchoring the Giants’ defensive core, his ability to rise to big moments and maintain consistency throughout the season earned the admiration of teammates, coaches, and fan alike.

Head coach Adam Keefe said of re-signing Jackson: “Whis [Jackson Whistle] was our MVP for a reason. He’s grown into one of the top goalies in the league and is someone our whole team has confidence in.

“His work ethic, preparation, and compete level are exactly what we want in a Giant. Having him back is a massive piece of the puzzle for us.”

Forward Brandon Whistle is to join older brother Jackson in the Belfast Giants' line-up for next season. Picture: Sheffield Steelers

Jackson’s career is rich with accomplishments, and he played a critical role in the Giants’ 2022/23 treble-winning season, helping the team to secure the Challenge Cup, Elite League, and Playoff titles. A dual-national and regular for Team GB, Jackson brings experience from both domestic and international stages and continues to evolve his game season after season.

Commenting on re-signing for the 2025/26 season, Jackson said: “It means a lot to be back in Belfast. Being named MVP was a real honour, and it fuels my motivation even more for what’s ahead.

“This club and this city have become home for me, and I’m focused on helping the Giants secure more silverware.

“The fans deserve that, and I’m ready to do everything I can to deliver.”

Meanwhile younger brother Brandon Whistle, a 27-year-old forward, is known for his physicality and versatility.

A strong two-way forward with a powerful shot and a relentless motor, Brandon joins the Giants after five seasons with the Sheffield Steelers, stretching between 2018 and 2025, where he became a fan favourite and key contributor over several campaigns.

Last year, Brandon posted 45 total points in Challenge Cup, Elite League, and Champions Hockey League competition, showcasing an attacking prowess and eye for goal.

Reflecting on the signing Adam Keefe said: “Brandon is a player who plays the game the right way. He’s physical, he’s smart, and he battles hard every shift.

“He’s been developing well over the past few seasons and brings real value at both ends of the ice.

“On top of that, bringing in a guy who already has great character and a connection to our club through his father and brother made this a no-brainer. We’re excited to have him.”

The addition of the Team GB international gives the Giants another weapon in their forward arsenal – someone who can play up and down the lineup and bring a spark to key moments in games.

The Whistle brothers’ presence on the same roster also marks a rare and exciting moment for the club and its supporters.

Commenting on joining the Giants, Brandon Whistle said: “I’m really excited to be heading to Belfast. It’s a team I’ve always respected, and the chance to play alongside my brother makes it even more special.

“I know the kind of passion the Giants fanbase brings, and I can’t wait to be a part of that. I’m coming in hungry to win and ready to do whatever it takes to help the team succeed.”

2025/26 Belfast Giants season tickets are on sale now, with the full schedule of Elite League, Challenge Cup, and Champions Hockey League fixtures expected soon. For more information or to secure your seat ahead of the new season, please click here.