‘Every point really does matter now’ says Giants’ netminder Jackson Whistle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

After two outstanding performances against the Nottingham Panthers last weekend, netminder Jackson Whistle believes that the Giants’ form is hotting up and they can challenge for the league title.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reflecting on the games against Nottingham, Whistle said: “They were two exciting games last weekend against Nottingham. Personally, I was pleased with how I played in the two games, and the team also put a great effort too.

“It was a pretty big weekend for us. We were well aware of what was at stake, we knew we had to take the four points to put us right where we want to be going into another big weekend this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The league is shaping up well for us, so we have to take all the points which are available to us each weekend.”

Belfast Giants’ Jackson Whistle at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Jackson says that the Giants push for the league title will continue apace.

He said: “We are definitely in the chase for the league title.

“There are always going to be up and downs in any sport, but over the course of the year I think we have been trending upwards a bit and that's what we want to continue to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team has been finding it's stride over the last few months and I am really excited at where we are right now, we are in second place and we are right behind Cardiff and we are determined to challenge them for the title.

“If you look around the rest of the league, everyone seems to be bunching together, there are at least six teams who are in the pack, including ourselves.

“I think the conclusion to the league this year is going to be a very interesting one, it will probably come right down to the wire to be honest with you.

“So every point really does matter at this stage in the campaign.”