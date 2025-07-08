Fan favourite Ciaran Long signs up for sixth season with Belfast Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have announced the re-signing of Ciaran Long for the 2025/26 season.

A proven performer and fan favourite, 34-year-old Long returns to the Giants’ lineup for a sixth season, bringing with him a wealth of experience, versatility, and leadership.

Having served as one of the club’s alternate captains for the past two seasons, Long’s influence, both on and off the ice, continues to be instrumental in shaping the team’s identity.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Ciaran is a leader for us. He does all of the dirty jobs and is willing to play any role for his team, and he is loved by his teammates for it.”

Ciaran Long has re-signed with the Belfast Giants for the upcoming 2025/26 season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Keefe added: “He is a great mentor for younger players. Bringing him back was an easy decision, and we’re excited to have him in the mix again this season.”

Originally from Birmingham, Long first joined the Giants ahead of the 2019/20 season. Since then, he has played a key role in multiple championship-winning teams, contributing with his strong two-way game, physical presence, and timely scoring.

Known for his commitment and drive, Long remains one of the most respected veterans in the Elite League.

Commenting on re-signing with the Belfast Giants, Ciaran Long said: “It’s always an honour to pull on the Giants jersey. Belfast has become my home, and the support from the fans and the organisation means everything to me.”

He concluded: “I’m proud to have worn an ‘A’ for the past two seasons and will continue to give everything I have for this club.”