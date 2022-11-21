The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed the return of British forward, Lewis Hook to don the teal #8 jersey once again, for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

No stranger to the city of Belfast, Hook played for the Giants previously across three seasons between 2018 and 2022. He has made over 200 appearances in teal and has contributed an impressive 83 points to date as a key figure in the team’s British core.

During his time with the Giants, Hook has also added two EIHL League and two Challenge Cup medals to his collection, whilst also breaking through to the senior Team GB set up with appearances in two World Championships to date. He netted his senior debut international goal for Team GB last summer at the IIHF World Championships, in a narrow 4-3 defeat to Latvia.

Hailing from Peterborough, England, Hook confirmed during the summer months that he would move to Austria to pursue the 2022/23 season with Alps Hockey League club, Kitzbüheler EC to broaden his hockey experience in a new league.

Returning Belfast Giant Lewis Hook celebrates winning the Challenge Cup last season at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

During his time in Austria to date, the 26-year-old forward has posted some impressive stats, notching up 10 goals in 16 games played and tallying a total of 20 points.

Commenting on the news, head coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re excited for Hooky to return to Belfast. He has played a big part in our trophy success during his time with the Giants and has become a fan favourite with his style of play on the ice.

“He knows what it takes to win in this league. We know the Teal Army will be happy with this news.“

Speaking of his return to Belfast, Lewis Hook said: “Belfast has been a huge part of my life and career since I joined the Giants in 2018. My time in Austria this season has been great, but I’m very happy to be coming back to Belfast and returning to the ice at The SSE Arena with the boys. It’s a privilege to be back.”Lewis Hook is expected to appear on the Giants’ roster this weekend on the road to Guildford Flames on Saturday 26 November, and Coventry Blaze on Sunday 27 November, as the team’sViaPlayElite League roadstretch continues.