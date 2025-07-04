Former NHL draft pick netminder Alexis Gravel signed by the Belfast Giants

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed that they have added25-year-old netminder Alexis Gravel for the line-up for the 2025/26 season.

Gravel arrives in Belfast following a diverse and decorated career across North America and Europe.

The French-Canadian was selected 162nd overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and has developed a strong reputation as a calm and technically proficient netminder.

Born in Berlin and raised in Val-des-Sources, Gravel began his junior career with the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

Netminder Alexis Gravel has joined the Belfast Giants

Over five seasons, he contributed to 89 regular season wins and played a central role to the team’s 2019 run to both the President Cup and Memorial Cup Finals.

Following his major junior career, Gravel continued his develop with the Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, backstopping the ‘Patriotes’ to the 2022 U SPORTS University Cup National Championship.

He was named the tournament’s MVP, recording a .950 save percentage and a 1.86 goals-against average during the championship run.

Giants head coach said of signing Gravel: “Alexis is a big young goalie with a bright future. He has played in some very big games throughout his career and has consistently risen to the challenge.

“He is an extremely competitive individual who wants to win.

“He had a great first year pro last season, and we think he is only going to continue to get better. We are excited to bring him to Belfast.”

Gravel made his debut with the Allen Americans in the ECHL during the 2021/22 season before eventually signing with the Orlando Solar Bears – the affiliate club of the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning – in 2024.

In February 2025, Gravel transferred to Adler Mannheim in Germany’s Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL), where he added European top-tier experience to his résumé.

Commenting on signing with the Giants, Gravel said: “I’m really excited to be joining the Giants. I’ve heard great things about the club, the city, and especially the fanbase.

“Playing in Belfast is a great opportunity to continue developing my game and to compete for championships. I can’t wait to get started.”

2025/26 Belfast Giants season tickets are on sale now, with the full schedule of Elite League, Challenge Cup, and Champions Hockey League fixtures expected soon. For more information or to secure your seat ahead of the new season, please click here.