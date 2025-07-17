Forward Kawaguchi delighted to be returning to the Belfast Giants

The Belfast Giants have confirmed that 28-year-old forward Jordan Kawaguchi will be returning for the 2025/26 season.

Lauded for his speed, vision, and two-way play, Kawaguchi made an immediate impact in his debut season in Belfast. In 50 regular season Elite League games, Kawaguchi recorded 17 goals and 20 assists, along with a solid showing in the Challenge Cup-winning campaign, contributing eight goals and 11 assists in 14 games.

Giants head coach said: “Guch (Jordan Kawaguchi) came to us with great references on his character and hockey sense, and he didn’t disappoint.

“He was a key player for us in all situations on a championship team. We expect that he will only get better in his second year here in Belfast.”

The Belfast Giants have confirmed the return of Jordan Kawaguchi. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

A native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Kawaguchi rose through the NCAA ranks, scoring 126 points in 136 games for the University of North Dakota – ranking him 46th in the school’s storied history.

Post-college, he signed with the NHL’s Dallas Stars, spending time in the AHL and ECHL with the Texas Stars and Idaho Steelheads, where he amassed 83 points in 87 ECHL appearances. In July 2024, Kawaguchi brought his pro-level experience to Belfast.

Commenting on re-signing with the Giants, Jordan Kawaguchi said: “I couldn’t be happier to be back with the Giants. From day one, Belfast felt like home – the camaraderie in the locker room, the energy from the fans, and the support from the club and city.

“My goal next season is to build on what we started – stay accountable, play hard every shift, and push this team further.

“I love playing at The SSE Arena, Belfast, and I’m ready to see the Teal Army out in full force again.”

Earlier this week the Giants also announced that they had secured the signature of British defenceman Sam Jones who joins from the Guildford Flames.

The 27-year-old brings a wealth of Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) and international experience to the Giants’ defensive core, having iced for Romanian side CSM Corona Brasov and the Guildford Flames during the 2024/25 season. A composed, mobile defenceman with a strong physical edge, Jones is widely regarded as one of most reliable British blueliners in the EIHL – known for his skating ability, sharp positional sense, and dependable play at both ends of the ice.

Originally born in Walsall and raised in Canada, Jones made his EIHL debut with the Fife Flyers in 2019 before spending a combined four seasons with the Sheffield Steelers and Guildford Flames, helping the former secure the Elite League, Challenge Cup, and Elite League Playoff titles in the 2023/24 season. Jones has also been a regular fixture with the Great Britain men’s national team, representing his country at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships, bringing valuable international experience to the Giants’ lineup.

Coach Keefe said: “Sam is one of the top British defencemen in the Elite League. He skates well, adds offences from the back, and will fit nicely into the way we like to play defensively.

“With the addition of Brandon (Whistle), and now Sam (Jones), our Brit core is the best it has ever been.”