George Awada: Belfast Giants are finding their groove

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 21st Dec 2024, 12:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
With games coming thick and fast for the Belfast Giants, assistant coach George Awada feels the players have found their groove.

The busy festive period of games which lie ahead of the Giants present the team with important points available.

Awada said: “This is the time of the year when the games start to come at you thick and fast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You want to be in form going into this time of the season, you turn up and it just starts to click for you.

Belfast Giants' assistant coach George Awada. Picture: Press Eye/Darren KiddBelfast Giants' assistant coach George Awada. Picture: Press Eye/Darren Kidd
Belfast Giants' assistant coach George Awada. Picture: Press Eye/Darren Kidd

“We have put behind those injuries which have been impacting us earlier in the year.

“All those things that kind of went wrong for a few months back are correcting themselves.”

Awada continued: “We now have some players who are playing in-sync and we appear to have found our groove. So having things come together right now is great and hopefully we can continue in this form.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There is still an awful lot of hockey to be played this season, we are still chasing Cardiff.

Sheffield are a little depleted and some of the other teams also have injuries right now and that's something we need to take advantage off.

“If we win the games ahead us that is all that we need to worry about, then we will see what happens in March and April at the end of the season.”

Festive games, says Awada, always help to reinvigorate the locker-room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He explained: “We were looking at the schedules recently and we have been on the road a lot in the early part of the season.

“We have done alright on the road but it is the home games that you want to get to play.

“The atmosphere this time of year is always superb and the games are always exciting, so it is really good to be at home this time of year.

The buzz and lift that you get from the fans, even if you are feeling a little tired, will give the locker-room a great boost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You want to put your best foot forward and that is what we will do as a squad. Hopefully we will get the right results.”

While the Giants play the depleted Fife Flyers this weekend Awada says the Giants won't underestimate them.

He said: “They have always had the underdog mentality that they use it to their advantage, they have caused an upset against Sheffield already this season.”

Related topics:SheffieldFife FlyersCardiff

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice