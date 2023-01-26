Giant double-header weekend for Belfast

The Belfast Giants will be firmly focused on ensuring that they remain in the win column going into this weekend’s crucial double header with the Sheffield Steelers at the SSE Arena.

Last week saw a busy schedule which began with a 4-0 victory after the Guildford Flames in the first leg of the Challenge Cup semi-final, finally the Giants went one better on the Flames who have remained a thorn in their sides throughout this season.

Next up was a trip to forget when they travelled to the Cardiff Devils and when down to a 4-1 at the hands of the third placed Devils who have recently enjoyed some success in the Continental Cup in France.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Giants were immediately back into action the following night when they travelled to face the Nottingham Panthers, it was a true character building encounter which saw Belfast comeback from trailing 3-0 to win the game 3-5, it was sweet revenge for the recent shoot out defeat at the SSE by the Panthers.

Belfast Giants defenceman Gabe Bast in action against the Cardiff Devils last weekend. Picture: James Assinder

“We are taking a lot of positives from last week's win against the Guildford Flames in the first leg of the cup semi-final,” Giants' defenceman Gabe Bast said when he spoke with the News Letter earlier this week.

“We came out strong against the Flames. They had their pushes throughout the game but we were able to manage their pushes.

“We capitalised on our opportunities in front of goal and we did that throughout the game. It was definitely a big win for the team for sure.”

Bast agrees that the Flames have been a thorn in the side of the Giants this season, he said: “I think were owed a win against them for sure. It is not an easy building to go into, and certainly hasn't been this season. To get that win in their barn was huge for our confidence and we will carry that into the next leg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belfast Giants forward Henrik Eriksson (#91) in action against the Cardiff Devils last weekend. Picture: James Assinder

“Our mindset doesn't change game to game, we just executed our game very well in that game. We had a great penalty kill and managed to get some goals against McAdam who has had our number for most this season.”

This weekend’s double header against the Sheffield Steelers are two huge says Bast. He said: “If you look at the current standing in the league, there are only a couple of points which separate the first, second, third and fourth teams.

“Playing against a team that is above us in the standings it is important to take points of them. It was allow us to keep ourselves in the chase to the end of the season.”

Belfast Giants' forward Ben Lake (#9) in action last weekend against the Nottingham Panthers. Picture: Panthers Images

The Belfast Giants celebrate Grant Cooper's debut goal against the Nottingham Panthers last weekend. Picture: Panthers Images

Advertisement

Advertisement

Belfast Giants' defenceman Will Cullen (#55) in action last weekend against the Nottingham Panthers. Picture: Panthers Images