Giant week for Ciaran Long as he weds and re-signs with Belfast Giants

It’s been a big week for the Birmingham born two-way winger/defenceman; signing on the dotted line for his third season in teal in the same week as he married local sweetheart, Hannah Kempton from Portadown.

The new Mr and Mrs Long celebrated their nuptials, surrounded by family, friends and a few more familiar faces at Killeavy Castle in Co Armagh last Thursday.

Long’s flexibility was showcased during the Belfast Giants’ 2021/22 Elite League and Challenge Cup winning season, collecting nine goals and 16 assists, featuring in 66 games, as well as routinely dropping back into the Giants D corps and playing an effective shut-down game when required.

Belfast Giants' Ciaran Long with Cardiff Devils' Justin Crandall at the end of last season. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

And this week, he adds a wedding ring to his most prized possessions, alongside Elite League and Challenge Cup medals from last season’s campaign.

Commenting on the news, Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants said: “Ciaran has been a core part of our roster for the last three seasons and played an important role in our success in the past season. His proven ability at both ends of the ice and his team-first attitude makes him an asset to the club and we’re looking forward to welcoming him back for 2022/23.

“On behalf of the entire Giants organisation, I would also like to wish the new Mr and Mrs Long congratulations following their wedding this week – this is the start of an exciting new chapter for Ciaran and Hannah, on and off the ice.”

Commenting on the announcement, Ciaran Long said: “Confirming my return to the Belfast Giants for another season is the icing on the cake at the end of an incredible week.

“I’m excited to continue to put down roots, building my life and career in Belfast and can’t wait to get back to The SSE Arena and to see the Teal Army again next season.”

Further signings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Season tickets for the 2022/23 season are on sale now.

As the 2021/22 Elite Ice Hockey League champions, the Belfast Giants will also compete in this year’s Champions Hockey League (CHL).

The 2022/23 CHL schedule is now live. The Giants’ first game has been confirmed vs Czech Extraliga champions, Oceláři Třinec on Friday 2 September in Třinec, Czech Republic. For further information, visit the CHL Website.