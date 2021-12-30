Giants bounce back after break

Belfast Giants’ Tyler Soy celebrates scoring against the Glasgow Clan during Boxing Day’s Elite Ice Hockey League game at the SSE Arena in Belfast

On fire Tyler Soy opened the scoring for the Giants at 8.17 with assists fromLewis Hook and Ciaran Long.

JJ Piccinich punished the Clan at 16.17 when he scored the Giants second of the night on the powerplay, with assists to both captain David Goodwin and Scott Conway.

Another powerplay goal was put in the back of the net at 25.32 by Soy, with assists to Slatter Doggett and Jordan Boucher, making it a 3-0 game to the home team.

Doggett turned scorer at 31.33 to make it 4-0.

With 45.27 Glasgow’s Mitch Jones pulled a goal back for the Clan, with an assist from Brock Beukeboom, to make it a 4-1 game.

The Giants wrapped up the win when Ben Lake again supplied Doggett with the puck at 55:34 for the centreman to put the puck past Shane Starett.

David Goodwin’s contact with Starrett in the crease sparked a melee inside the last five minutes as Doggett got tangled up with a furious Mitch Jones behind the goal. Jones’ frustration continued as he made his way off the ice, resulting in a 5 plus match penalty for abuse of an official.

Tyler Soy, scorer of two of the goals, said it was great to be back on the ice after the layoff.

He said: “It was a great first game back. We picked up where we had been before the break. It was unfortunate that we had to take that break with game being cancelled and Covid, it was a longer break than what we had been expecting, but I think we came back and played really well against the Clan.”

He was delighted to have picked two goals. He said: “I will be honest, I didn’t have the production that I expect of myself at the start of the season, so it was great to get those opportunities to score. It is also very pleased when your team is winning their games too. Overall, I think the team played really well against Glasgow.”

Despite the uncertainties which lie ahead with Covid rule Soy says the Giants will be preparing as normal.