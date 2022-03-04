Giants partner up with Marketplace SuperHeroes

Mark Richardson (Cardiff Devils), Stephen Somers (co-founder, Marketplace SuperHeroes), Caitlin Hunter (Marketplace SuperHeroes) and Mark Cooper (Belfast Giants) on the ice at the SSE Arena

Established by business partners and Belfast Giants superfans, Robert Rickey and Stephen Somers in 2014, Marketplace SuperHeroes teach people all over the world how to build additional income streams through different eCommerce and skill based businesses.

Through dedicated online courses, content and coaching programmes, the duo helps budding entrepreneurs create and build businesses, selling niche products globally on Amazon. From side hustles to dedicated Amazon FBA businesses, Marketplace SuperHeroes provides a diverse range of tutorials and end-to-end coaching programmes that give the inside track on how to build an e-commerce business from scratch.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To date, the Belfast based business has helped over 9,500 members build and scale their own businesses, selling their own branded products globally on Amazon.

Commenting on the partnership, Robert Rickey, Marketplace SuperHeroes said: “We’re proud to join the Belfast Giants as a sponsor. As a Belfast based business, we’re committed to helping others build and scale their businesses to develop a global footprint. We look forward to supporting the team at the Belfast Giants as they continue to make an impact, on and off the ice.”

Adam Keefe, head coach, Belfast Giants, said: “We’re excited to welcome Marketplace SuperHeroes on board as sponsors. As fans, they bring a genuine interest and passion for the team to the table, which is the cornerstone of every successful partnership.”