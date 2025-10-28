Giants will be ready for Devils ahead of a busy schedule of games says Jackson Whistle

Belfast Giants netminder Jackson Whistle is hoping to bring his good form into busy schedules of games, starting with the Cardiff Devils tomorrow night (Wednesday) at the SSE Arena.

After recording a superb shutout against the Glasgow Clan last weekend he says he is looking forward to the Devils game.

He said: “It will be interesting to see what sort of game they bring into the SSE on Wednesday night.

“We know that they won’t be happy with themselves with the way things have ended in the Challenge Cup with their elimination.

Belfast Giants’ Jackson Whistle (#1) during the warm-up before Saturday nights Champions Hockey League game against Ilves Tampere at the SSE Arena, Belfast. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“So I have no doubt that they will come into Belfast this week looking to prove a point.

“When you are playing a game like Cardiff, they are easy games for the players to get up for as you know that they are going to exciting games to play in.

“You also know that you are going to have to play at the top of your game to compete with them.

“So I am looking forward to that game, it will be interesting to see what head coach Paul Thompson has done with the team this season.

“We have been looking over how they have been playing and looking at their powerplay and penalty kill, and ensure that we are 100 percent ready for them.”

He agrees that a wounded Devils will be a team to be wary of, despite their poor form in the Challenge Cup they are currently sitting top of the league with five games played and nine points in the bag.

Whistle explained: “We don’t want to give them any chance of building any momentum, especially in our own home rink.

“We also need to send a statement out too to the rest of the league that we can compete and be one of the best teams in the league this season.

“We have Cardiff, Nottingham and Sheffield all to play in the coming week, so we know that its going to be a challenging week.

“They will three big games and if we can start with a win against Cardiff on Wednesday, we can carry that momentum into the other games too.”

Then on Halloween night the Giants travel to Nottingham, a team who fought a good game last season.

Whistle expects nothing less from them this season and that they will be pushing for trophies too.

“It is going to be a hectic week for sure. Nottingham is always a hard arena to go into and win. Danny Stewart has done another awesome job recruiting and excellent squad this season.

“You knew that Nottingham would start pushing for trophies when they recruited Danny, he has plenty of success with Coventry and he is highly regarded in the league.

“And in his one season already with the Panthers, you can see he has brought that drive for success to Nottingham too.

“They have a really good team this season, so we need to be prepared and ready to go in there compete right from the first drop of the the puck.

“We are going to have to battle as hard as we can to make sure we take those points.”

He added: “And then we are right into the game against Sheffield the following night. It is going to be a case of taking one day and one game at a time, and not getting too far ahead of yourself. It is about doing the little things right so that you give you give yourself the best chance at winning.”

Whistle says he is delighted to have his brother Brandon with him on the Giants squad this season.

He said: “It is great to have Brandon the Giants team this season. He is enjoying being over here in Belfast and I am happy to get the chance to play with him.

“We have been hanging out a lot more than what we have been able to do the last few seasons when he was with Sheffield.

“It’s also very cool for our mom and dad to have us together in Belfast, they are going to try and get over this season for some games.

“They love it over here, so I have no doubt they will be both pumped to come to a game and see both of on the same team.”