Giants winning streak halted in Glasgow

Giants' Ben Lake in action against the Glasgow Clan. Picture: Glasgow Clan

David Goodwin snatched a Giants lead at 7.48, before goals from Nolan LaPorte, Mathieu Roy and an empty netter from Cody Sol completed a late comeback for the hosts.

FIRST PERIOD

Despite a very early chance from Glasgow’s Mathieu Roy, it was the Belfast Giants who found success in the first period.

Clan defenceman Cody Sol and Giants forward Tyler Soy were sent to the penalty boxes for roughing at 6.30, sending Belfast onto the hunt in the offensive zone at 4 on 4.

A close-range Ben Lake shot was parried to the left post amid a sea of bodies at 7.48, eventually finding the stick of David Goodwin who buried the puck point blank. (0-1)

The Giants continued to pin Glasgow deep in their own zone for prolonged periods after the drop, forcing early signs of frustration from the hosts as skirmishes began to break out after the whistle.

The Clan did manage to fend off the first Giants power play of the game as Rodney Southam sat for holding at 10.16, but they offered little in the way of grade A shots on Whistle at full strength.

SECOND PERIOD

Save for a few flashes of real danger, the second period was a muted affair.

Brock Beukeboom handed the Giants another chance on the power play at 22.20 after a trip on Jordan Boucher deep in Belfast territory. The visitors struggled to find their rhythm once again, save for a single Ben Lake shot from the right circle, which Clan goalie Shane Starrett ably gloved.

Another scramble in front of the crease almost produced Belfast’s second of the game as the puck was shaken loose, but despite this and a shot against the post from Lewis Hook on the following rush, the score remained unchanged.

A third fragmented Giants power play also failed to hit the mark when Rodney Southam sat for tripping at 30.26.

THIRD PERIOD

The Belfast Giants paid the price for poor discipline as the final period got underway, as JJ Piccinich’s tripping call just 35 seconds in was followed by Mark Garside for hooking at 44.17, and to compound the issue, another Piccinich tripping call at 45.06.

Clan Coach Malcolm Cameron called a timeout ahead of his side’s 5 on 3 power play and it paid off quickly as Nolan LaPorte tied the game from close range at 45.19 (Assist: Mathieu Roy, Mitch Jones). (1-1)

A Matt Haywood tripping penalty at 47.23 could have been a golden opportunity for the Giants, but their power play unit once again faltered.

As they pressed back at full strength, Belfast were caught on a 2 on 1 breakaway out of the Clan zone as LaPorte found Roy who skated the slot for a cool finish past Whistle at 51.40. (2-1)

Another power play opportunity came and went for Adam Keefe’s side at 53.06 as Rodney Southam sat for interference, before another four on four in the dying minutes as Roy and Ruopp received a pair of twos for roughing at 58:22.

Jackson Whistle headed to the bench and Belfast sent the extra skater, but the game was iced and the Giants’ winning streak was finally halted at 59.44 when Cody Sol wristed the puck from just over his own blue line into the empty net. (Assist: Mitch Jones). (3-1)

