Harness Friendship Four to focus on role of STEM in sport

Returning for its six year this November, in the run up to the Harness Friendship Four ice hockey tournament, the packed programme of workshops, shows and events will highlight innovation and discovery in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Supported by tech company, Harness and a range of industry partners, the programme will build upon The Odyssey Trust and W5’s commitment to lifelong learning, and community engagement, offering engaging and inspiring events for schools and the public. Bringing young people from communities across Northern Ireland together, through the power of collaborative learning and sport, the month-long series of events, workshops and events will help to engage and inspire young minds around the role of STEM in sport and society.

Events will cover a wide range of subjects including sustainability, experimental archaeology, cyber security, tech and construction career pathways. Harness will also host a special ‘Fantastic Females’ event exploring opportunities for women in tech, with an emphasis on coding. The event will bring a range of inspiring speakers to talk to young people about the importance of coding and tech, what it means to them and how it impacts their everyday lives, followed by practical coding workshops and opportunities to discuss career opportunities and pathways to success.

Pictured left to right, Belfast Giants defenceman, Matt Foley, Steve Thornton, head of hockey, The Odyssey Trust, Andrew Magill, Harness, Scott Conway, Belfast Giants forward, launch the Harness Friendship Four and Harness Science and Discovery Month for 2022. To find out more visit www.belfastgiants.com/friendship-four. Picture by William Cherry, Press Eye

Throughout November, W5’s interactive daily science shows bring learning to life with fun and interactive demonstrations that will excite and inspire audiences of all ages, with a range of shows exploring STEM and sport themed subjects.

Commenting on the launch, Judith Harvey, group head of education and public engagement, The Odyssey Trust said: “Science and Discovery Month is celebrating six years in 2022 and we’re thrilled to be back, working with industry partners like Harness, to deliver an outstanding programme of activities, featuring exciting and innovative events that will engage and inspire young minds.

“As a charity, our overarching aim is to hold, manage, safeguard and develop the investment in the Odyssey Project for the benefit of all of the people of Northern Ireland.”

Commenting on the launch, Andrew Magill, talent acquisition lead, Europe, Harness said: “We are proud to sponsor the Friendship Four and Science and Discovery Month. Sport and science are intrinsically linked, and technology has a key role to play in driving performance and social engagement. The Harness Friendship Four tournament and Science and Discovery Month will provide a unique opportunity to bring young people together to learn new skills and discover the combined power of sport and STEM in a fun and engaging environment.”