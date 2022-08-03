Hook moves on to a new opportunity in Europe

In three seasons with the Giants, Hook made over 200 appearances and contributed 83 points as a key figure in the team’s British core.

After winning the EIHL’s Streaming Series with the Nottingham Panthers during the COVID-19 shutdown, Hook returned to Belfast for his third season in teal. He enjoyed a breakout campaign, dwarfing his previous EIHL single-season points tallies with 19 goals and 18 assists in 66 games.

During his time in teal, he has added two EIHL League and two Challenge Cup medals to his collection, whilst also breaking through to the senior Team GB set up with appearances in two World Championships to date.

Former Belfast Giant Lewis Hook, left, in action against the Coventry Blaze last season. Picture: William Cherry/Presseye

The Peterborough native rose through the ranks of his hometown Phantoms from an early age, making the first team as he turned 18 in 2012/13.

A move to the Milton Keynes Lightning in 2014 would prove to be Hook’s launch pad. The forward was a prolific points scorer across three seasons in the EPIHL under future Team GB head coach Pete Russell.

Lewis Hook said: “Belfast has been a huge part of my life and career for the last three seasons. The decision to move on was not an easy one but I am excited to be taking an exciting step into a new opportunity in a new league that will broaden my experience and help me to continue to grow in my hockey career. I would like to thank the fans and everyone inside and outside the organisation that has been such a support to me during my time with the Giants. I will most definitely keep the door open on a return to Belfast in the future – it has been like a second home to me.”