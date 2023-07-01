Jackson Whistle is back between the pipes for the Belfast Giants

The Belfast Giants have confirmed that netminder Jackson Whistle will be returning for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Having first arrived in Belfast from Canadian side Kelowna Rockets in the 2016/17 season, Whistle has played over 120 games in all competitions, across two spells with the Giants.

He has also iced for fellow Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) clubs Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers – adding a further 78 games to his tally.

Son of inaugural Belfast Giants head coach Dave Whistle, the dual-national – originally from British Columbia in Canada, is no stranger to Belfast or The SSE Arena, Belfast, having spent a portion of his childhood in Northern Ireland while his father led the Giants between 2000 and 2003.

Belfast Giants’ Jackson Whistle celebrates with the Playoff Trophy after defeating the Cardiff Devils to win Sunday’s Elite Ice Hockey League Playoff Final at the Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Commenting on a return to the Giants, Whistle said: “I’m really pleased to have re-signed for my fifth season with the Giants.

"Belfast and the Giants have been such focal points throughout my life, so when the opportunity arose to extend my stay, it was a pretty easy decision.

“Last season, the team achieved something truly historic, and to be a part of it was amazing.

“I look forward to making more memories with teammates, old and new, and can’t wait to get back down to work to defend our treble.”