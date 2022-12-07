The Stena Line Belfast have confirmed that Canadian forward/defenceman, Josh Roach has signed the dotted line on returning to Belfast for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Hailing from Saskatoon, Canada, 30-year-old Roach is no stranger to Belfast, having played for the Giants during 2018/19 - a banner season that saw the team lift both Elite League and Challenge Cup silverware, shyly missing the treble as runners up in the Elite League playoffs.

Off the back of a successful season with the Giants, where he scored 11 goals and 69 points in 81 games as a blue-liner, Roach went on to play with the Black Wings Linz in the Austrian ICEHL – adding depth to an already impressive suite of experience in the game throughout his career to date. This season, he will return to wearing the #77 teal jersey as a Belfast Giant.

Advertisement

Commenting on his return to Belfast, Josh Roach said: “I have incredible memories playing under Adam Keefe and with the Belfast Giants' organisation, from my time here for the 2018/2019 season.

Returning Belfast Giants Josh Roach pictured with the Elite Ice Hockey League trophy. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Advertisement

“It was my first time playing hockey abroad, and the city of Belfast and the teal army gave me the warmest welcome. I’m excited to re-join some old teammates from our championship season, ready to play in front of our passionate fans, and ready to get to work.”

Commenting on the signing, head coach Adam Keefe said: “We’re excited to welcome Josh back for the 2022/23 season in Belfast. He’s a great guy on and off the ice and is a true team player who knows what it takes to win championships and to put the work in to get there. Josh is well-rounded and flexible as a hockey player – with the ability to play defence or as a forward. It will be great to have him back on the team.”

Advertisement

Josh Roach will not appear on the Giants’ roster during this weekend’s Viaplay Elite League games - on the road in Cardiff on Saturday 10 December, and home versus Dundee on Sunday 11 December.