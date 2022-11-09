Marketplace Superheroes swoop back for another Giant season

Marketplace Superheroes was established in 2014 by Robert Rickey and Stephen Somers as a digital learning channel for individuals and businesses trying to break into the competitive world of eCommerce, particularly on Amazon. Their community of learners is made up of over 9000 members, and they also provide training videos via their YouTube or Facebook channels, completely free of cost.

Over the past eight years the company has grown to international audiences, and they are excited to launch a brand-new venture this year, Escape Ordinary. Escape Ordinary has been in the works since 2018 and is now growing into an exciting addition to Northern Ireland’s tourism and hospitality industry. The brand curates high-end, short term rental properties in County Fermanagh for couples, families, and even estates for larger gatherings.

Steve Thornton, head of commercial and hockey for the Belfast Giants, commented on the partnership: “We are so excited that Marketplace Superheroes are back for another season. Even as a growing business in Northern Ireland, they are heavily involved in the community, a value very important to our organisation. We’re exceptionally proud of this local business for venturing out into new industries and expanding in territories which promote our locale. We wish them all the best in this venture and all which we’re sure will come next.”

Mark Richardson, Cardiff Devils; Stephen Somers, Co-Founder of Marketplace Superheroes; Caitlin Hunter, Marketplace Superheroes; and Mark Cooper, Belfast Giants on the ice at The SSE Arena, Belfast

Marketplace Superheroes are also the official player sponsor for Belfast Giants’ player #17Chad Butcher, and assistant coach Rob Stewart.

Paul Mooney, part owner of Marketplace Superheroes said: “We are excited to announce our sponsorship of the Belfast Giants for the 2nd year running. In the last few years, Marketplace Superheroes has rapidly grown. We have assisted thousands of business owners to grow their companies online through our training and services platforms.”

Advertisement