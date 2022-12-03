Panthers appoint new head coach

Corey Neilson has been announced as head coach of the Nottingham Panthers until the end of the season.

The 46-year-old has spent the past four seasons coaching in some of the top leagues in Europe, winning the DEL2 coach of the year in 2018-19.

Neilson has a proud association with the Panthers, winning two trophies as a player before creating a dynasty after taking up the role as coach in 2008.

Advertisement

Neilson said: “The call to come back to Nottingham was strong. I am looking forward to the challenge.

Advertisement

“I have been watching Panthers as a fan from afar for five years now, doing my stuff in different countries and trying to improve myself.

“I saw that Panthers were struggling a little bit and I wanted to be part of that solution. I want things to be better. I love the Nottingham Panthers, I always have - ever since I walked through the door. I think this is a great opportunity to take some positive strides.”

Advertisement