Panthers confirm Hedberg signing

Edwin, who was born in Medellín Columbia, joins the Panthers from Swedish side Östersunds IK, the team he played for as a junior, where he has been plying his trade whilst working out his next career move.

Described as a speedy, hardworking and no-nonsense player the forward has experience in some of Europe’s top leagues including Russia’s KHL, Sweden’s SHL and Finland’s Liiga where his style of play has made him a firm fan favourite wherever he has played.

The 27-year-old linked up with the team in Glasgow last Friday and was expected to feature in the line-up as soon as last Saturday’s game in Fife, with his home debut set for January 23rd against the Glasgow Clan.

Edwin will wear #40 for The Nottingham Panthers.