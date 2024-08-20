Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed that Petr Čech has re-joined the club on a short-term agreement, while Jackson Whistle is on international duty with Team GB.

Set to dress for the Giants in pre-season action against the Cardiff Devils and Team GB, Čech’s return to Belfast marks the netminder’s third spell with the club, following two stints during the 2023/24 season. In November 2023, Čech made his professional ice hockey debut, replacing Tyler Beskorowany during a 5-1 victory over the Glasgow Clan in front of a capacity crowd at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Petr was a huge help to us last season when we had some injury problems in goal. He is a true professional and a proven winner, having him around the players here in training camp will greatly benefit our team. Petr is one of the hardest workers on the ice and that is awesome for everyone to witness. We are happy to welcome him back to Belfast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper played over 440 Premier League games during a decorated 15-year career, winning four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League, and the Europa League, before retiring from professional football in 2019. Čech also represented the Czech Republic national team 124 times, playing in the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 UEFA European Football Championships.

Petr Čech stands in goal at a Stena Line Belfast Giants training session during a loan spell in November 2023

Commenting on re-joining the Belfast Giants on loan, Petr Čech said: “I’m looking forward to returning to Belfast. Everyone knows my connection to the Giants, and I had a great time during my spells with the team last season, so I’m excited to come back and play my part during pre-season while Jackson [Whistle] is away with Team GB. It’s the 25th anniversary season of the Belfast Giants, so it’s a special season, and I hope that the team can gel together well and have as successful a season as possible.”

Tickets for all Belfast Giants’ 2024/25 home games at The SSE Arena are on sale now. The Giants kickstart their pre-season schedule against the Cardiff Devils on Saturday 24 August, before welcoming Canadian sides Carleton University and the University of Alberta the following weekend for a trio of fixtures. For more information or to purchase tickets, please click here.