Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago ‘Ask For Henry’ campaign is back at Morrisons cafes from next week
31 minutes ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89
1 hour ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
2 hours ago Julian Clary honoured Paul O’Grady with Blankety Blank-style eulogy
2 hours ago Mark Stewart, founder of The Pop Group, dies aged 62
2 hours ago Megan Markle wrote letter to King Charles after Oprah interview

Petr Cech shines in Ukrainian charity ice hockey game in Belfast

Legendary Premier League goalkeeper Petr Cech was in fine form for the Belfast Giants All Stars, as they recorded a victory over Ukrainian National Championship side Dnipro Kherson in a charity game at a sold-out SSE Arena, Belfast.

By Darryl Armitage
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

Cech, who holds the record for the most Premier League clean sheets, starred in goal for the Giants, playing the first half of the game and conceding just one goal.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea shot stopper travelled over to Belfast to take part in the one-off international, raising funds for Ukrainian Hockey Dream – the registered charity of the Ice Hockey Federation of Ukraine.

Speaking about playing for the Belfast Giants All Stars, Cech said: “The Belfast Giants fans have been amazing throughout the season, and this game was no different. It’s been a pleasure to be here; to feel the atmosphere, to participate for a great cause, and to raise so much money. Well done to everyone involved.”

Most Popular
Legendary Premier League goalkeeper Petr Cech was in fine form for the Belfast Giants All Stars, as they recorded a victory over Ukrainian National Championship side Dnipro Kherson in a charity game at a sold-out SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture by Phil Magowan / Press EyeLegendary Premier League goalkeeper Petr Cech was in fine form for the Belfast Giants All Stars, as they recorded a victory over Ukrainian National Championship side Dnipro Kherson in a charity game at a sold-out SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture by Phil Magowan / Press Eye
Legendary Premier League goalkeeper Petr Cech was in fine form for the Belfast Giants All Stars, as they recorded a victory over Ukrainian National Championship side Dnipro Kherson in a charity game at a sold-out SSE Arena, Belfast. Picture by Phil Magowan / Press Eye

After retiring from professional football in 2019, Cech transitioned into ice hockey, joining NIHL 2 South West division side Guildford Phoenix, before signing for his current team, Chelmsford Chieftains in November 2022.

A charity owned and operated by The Odyssey Trust, the Belfast Giants were born out of a desire for peace and prosperity and made history in 2000 by becoming the first professional ice hockey team on the island of Ireland. 23 years on, still true to the club’s mantra that, “in the land of the Giants, everyone is equal”, the Belfast Giants have established themselves as one of the most successful ice hockey teams in the UK, having won 16 major honours, including five Challenge Cups and six Elite League titles.

During the 2022/23 season, the Giants reached new heights, winning the domestic treble – Elite League, Elite League Playoffs and Challenge Cup, for the first time in the club’s history.

There’s much lauded saying that ice hockey “would never last” in Northern Ireland but, over two decades on, ice hockey is now one of the largest mainstream sports in Northern Ireland.

Belfast Giants All Stars’ Petr Cech with Dnipro Kherson’s Serhii Stetsiura during Wednesday’s game at the SSE Arena, Belfast in support of Ukrainian Hockey Dream. Photo by William Cherry/PresseyeBelfast Giants All Stars’ Petr Cech with Dnipro Kherson’s Serhii Stetsiura during Wednesday’s game at the SSE Arena, Belfast in support of Ukrainian Hockey Dream. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Belfast Giants All Stars’ Petr Cech with Dnipro Kherson’s Serhii Stetsiura during Wednesday’s game at the SSE Arena, Belfast in support of Ukrainian Hockey Dream. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye
Related topics:Belfast