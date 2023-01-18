Hot on the heels on the news on Sunday morning that the Belfast Giants had parted ways with netminder Peyton Jones on Monday it was announced by the Nottingham Panthers had signed the 26-year-old American.

Jones had made 17 appearances for Belfast this season, with three shutouts, and in the process helped the Giants to the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup and in contention for the Elite League title. And last month he was chosen as player of the month by the Giants' fanbase.

Panthers head coach, Corey Neilson, said: “Peyton is a quality netminder and one we are thrilled to be able to add to our roster.

“He became available after the arrival of Tyler Beskorowany in Belfast and we felt he would be a good fit for this club.

Former Belfast Giants’ Peyton Jones in action against the Dundee Stars. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

“Peyton already has some top-class experience in the AHL so, despite only being 26, has played in one of the top leagues in the world.

“He will push Alex Dubeau for a starting spot and he will help us down the stretch and into the playoffs for sure.”

With the arrival of Jones in Nottingham, the Panthers have had to part company with netminder Jack Berry.

Berry had led Panthers to seven wins while with the club, with the most recent coming on New Year's Eve against Coventry Blaze.

Speaking at the time when he signed for the Giants Jones expressed his excitement of moving to Belfast.

He said: “I’m excited. I think there’s expectations and there’s going to be eyes on me, but that’s why you train hard all summer on and off the ice, to prepare for those opportunities,” said Jones.

“I’m not going to say I’m going to step in and be just like (Beskorowany) but I’m going to go out there every night and give my best effort. No matter what happens, that’s what I can do and I’m going to give the best me to the team and my team-mates.”

Jones’ departure from Belfast was hot on the heels of the news last week that Darik Angeli had also left the Giants.

With Jones’ exit brings the number of players to leave the Giants this season to four with defenceman Kevin Raine retiring on medical grounds.