Piccinich has his focus on all trophies as he returns for third season with the Giants

J J Piccinich says that his focus is firmly on competing for every trophy next season with the Belfast Giants.

The Stena Line Belfast Giants have confirmed the re-signing of 29-year-old forward, completing the unenviable trio of Piccinich, Conway and Goodwin, the later two having been re-signed last week.

Piccinich made his return to Belfast last season after a successful first spell with the Giants in 2021/22, where he led in points and played a vital role in securing both the Elite League and Challenge Cup titles.

In his comeback 2024/25 season, Piccinich once again demonstrated the qualities that made him an instant fan favourite – bringing creativity, tenacity, and leadership to the forward group.

Across all competitions last season, Piccinich posted 29 goals and 37 assists, delivering big game performances and helping set the tone offensively throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “J J is a difference-maker. His skill level, his vision, and his ability to raise the game in crucial moments make him one of the most dangerous players in the Elite League.

“But more than that, he’s a competitor – he wants to win, and he’s willing to put the work in every day to make that happen.

“He was a huge part of our team last season, and we’re delighted to have him back.”

Forward J J Piccinich who has re-signed with the Belfast Giants for the upcoming season. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Piccinich’s experience in Belfast, along with stints in North America and Europe, gives him a unique edge.

A former draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs and an NCAA national champion with Boston University, Piccinich’s ice hockey resume speaks for itself.

His return for 2025/26 is another signal of the Giants’ intention to compete at the highest level – domestically and in Europe.

Commenting on his return to Belfast, J J Piccinich said: “Belfast just feels right. The culture here, the support from the fans, and the standard that’s expected – it all pushes you to be your best.

“Coming back last season reminded me how special this place is, and I’m thrilled to be here again for 2025/26.

“We have the talent and determination to compete for every trophy, and I want to be part of bringing more success to this organisation.”

2025/26 Belfast Giants season tickets are on sale now, with the full schedule of Elite League, Challenge Cup, and Champions Hockey League fixtures expected soon.