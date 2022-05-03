Players from Belfast club in GB team for Finland finals

Cardiff Devils forward Josh Waller, who scored 22 points in 48 league games this season, has been handed his first call-up to the senior side, while Belfast Giants’ Scott Conway finished as the leading British goals (33), assists (45) and points (78) scorer in the Premier Sports Elite League.

All except five of the players on the roster played in the EIHL this season.

The squad is as follows:

GB coach Pete Russell. Picture: Dean Wooley

Netminders

Ben Bowns – Dukla Trenčin, Slovakia

Jordan Hedley – Coventry Blaze

Jackson Whistle – Belfast Giants

Defence

Josh Batch – Cardiff Devils

David Clements – Coventry Blaze

Sam Jones – Sheffield Steelers

Evan Mosey – Sheffield Steelers

Ben O’Connor – SC Csíkszerda, Erste Liga

David Phillips – Sheffield Steelers

Mark Richardson – Cardiff Devils

Josh Tetlow – Nottingham Panthers

Forwards

Ollie Betteridge – Nottingham Panthers

Scott Conway – Belfast Giants

Ben Davies – Cardiff Devils

Robert Dowd – Sheffield Steelers

Sam Duggan – Cardiff Devils

Mike Hammond – Hannover Scorpions, Germany

Lewis Hook – Belfast Giants

Robert Lachowicz – Guildford Flames

Ben Lake – Belfast Giants

Matthew Myers – Nottingham Panthers

Cade Neilson – Aberdeen Wings, NAHL

Brett Perlini – Ringerike, Norway

Jonathan Phillips – Sheffield Steelers

Josh Waller – Cardiff Devils

Russell, said: “Despite a few injuries to key players, I really like the squad we are taking to Finland.

“As ever, competition for places was tough and I am sure there will be some disappointed players who have missed out.”