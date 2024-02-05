Premier League legend Čech returns to Belfast Giants for second loan spell

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Čech’s return to Belfast marks the netminder’s second spell with the Giants this season, following an initial loan period in November 2023. During this, Čech made his professional ice hockey debut, replacing Tyler Beskorowany during a 5-1 victory over the Glasgow Clan in front of a capacity crowd at The SSE Arena, Belfast

Adam Keefe, head coach of the Belfast Giants, said: “Petr was a great guy to have around the locker room during his last loan period with the Giants, and his experience and knowledge of performing at the highest level is invaluable. It was fantastic to see Petr make his professional debut at the home of the Belfast Giants earlier this season, and we’re, once again, incredibly appreciative of Oxford City Stars’ support.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Arsenal and Chelsea goalkeeper played over 440 Premier League games during a decorated 15-year career – winning four Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League, and Europa League – before retiring from professional football in 2019. Cech also represented the Czech Republic national team 124 times, playing in the 2006 FIFA World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 UEFA European Football Championships.

The Stena Line Belfast Giants can confirm that Petr Čech has re-joined the club on a short-term loan as temporary emergency cover from NIHL1 side, Oxford City Stars. Picture by Phil Magowan / Press Eye

Commenting on re-joining the Belfast Giants on loan, Petr Čech said: “I’m happy to be coming back to Belfast to re-join the Giants for the second time this season.

“I was really proud to make my professional debut for the club back in November 2023, and I’m looking forward to getting back on the ice and making more memories this time around. It’s always a pleasure to be a part of this organisation.”